“She’s the gaming queen” - Sykkuno praises Vaklyrae, only for her to cringe at it

Thomas “Sykkuno” was in his typically playful and wholesome self after praising Rachell “Valkyrae” as the ultimate gaming champion on YouTube.

The latter was named the Queen of YouTube after becoming the most-watched YouTube streamer in 2020, surpassing Imane “Pokimane.” This information was seemingly used as a way to pull Rachell’s leg.

In the latest stream uploaded to his channel, the 31-year-old could not stop himself from teasing Valkyrae. The former Twitch streamer theorized how Connor “CDawgVA” joined their stream only for Valkyrae.

The content creator exclaimed:

“She’s the gaming queen.”

Valkyrae pretends to throw up after Sykkuno praise

Sykkuno is well known for his mischievous and playful personality. He is often seen harping extraordinary praises at others, making the other party embarrassed.

Such playful banter was seen again after he kept reminding the rest of the members in the stream about Valkyrae’s unofficial title of being the Queen of YouTube.

After briefly discussing Japan-based YouTuber CDawgVA being late to their stream, VTuber Ironmouse pitched in by claiming that he would be joining only for Thomas. The latter responded by saying:

"Oh no, he's definitely doing it for Rae. She's the face of gaming. She's the gaming queen, honestly."

Ironmouse promptly backed it up by saying:

"She's the gaming queen, and you're the gaming king."

Valkyrae reacted to the entire conversation and gestured a vomiting noise. Her good friend pounced at the moment by exclaiming:

"Yeah, see, she threw up at you saying that. Never say it again. She is actually the queen of gaming."

The playful banter continued later in the stream after Fuslie asked each member for an introduction. The California-born YouTuber quickly added by introducing Rachell and reiterated the statement of being the ultimate queen of the platform.

Fans react to comical interaction between duo

Viewers are hardly ever left without a comical moment when Sykkuno and Valkyrae are in the stream. Both streamers are known for their lively and cheerful attitude.

Fans on the chat were equally entertained by the satirical to-and-fro between the two creators. Here are some of the comments that were made:

Fans react to Thomas calling Rachell the queen of YouTube

Both American streamers are well known for their online partnerships and gaming. They are part of a group that often plays Among Us on livestreams, which are hugely popular within their viewer bases.

