"Just go Ludwig" - CDawgVA forgets his passport and misses a $900 flight to watch basketball with Ludwig

Welsh Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" recently did an IRL Stream with YouTube giant Ludwig in LA. They went around the city eating fast food in the latter's old car. After some light-hearted fun at the old car's expense, they pulled up at their first stop - Wendy's.

As Ludwig whipped out a crisp $100 bill to pay for one burger and sides, Connor laughed and commented on how rich the YouTuber is. He also offered to pay for the meal but Ludwig refused and reminded him about the flight fare Connor lost due to his poor planning:

"You should tell chat about the flight."

CDawgVA agreed and proceeded to tell the hilarious story of how he missed a flight to San Francisco because of Ludwig's impromptu plan to watch a basketball game.

CDawgVA loses $900 by missing a flight to watch a basketball game

As chat made fun of Ludwig for being richer than Connor, the Welsh streamer said he would reimburse the LA native for the food tour. But Ludwig reminded him about the 900 dollars that went down the drain because he wanted to take him to a basketball game and didn't factor that the flight was in two hours.

CDawgVA retold the story in detail and started from the point when Ludwig called him one afternoon out of the blue and asked him:

"'Do you want to go to San Fransisco to watch a game?' You didn't even say what game. I didn't even know what it was. I was like yeah, sure, f*** it why not. When do I have to go to the airport?"

Ludwig answered:

"Oh, 3:20 is the flight."

Looking back, CDawgVA should have seen the glaring problems in such a spontaneous trip but he still accepted:

"3:20? like in two hours and I am an hour away from the airport. But I'm like, okay, f*** it, alright so. I get in the cab at 1:30 but of course it's LA so the traffic is just the f***ing worst. And I get to LAX at 2:50. Bear in mind the flight was like $900 total. I paid $900 for these flights. Go there 3 PM, come back in the evening at 11 PM. And so we get to the airport, we miss our flight. And Ludwig is like, 'Don't worry about it, they will just put us on another flight.' They did not put us on another flight. "

After missing the first flight, both of them tried to get on another one to watch the game. And this is when everything went south fast:

"So we went around LAX trying to get a flight to San Franscisco, and we finally kind of come up with a strategy, it was kind of sketchy at best. And then we go to... go into the gate of security. And I give the guy my ID and he's like, 'No,' he's like, 'Where's your passport?' I'm like, 'It's a domestic flight right, surely I don't need my passport.' He's like, 'No. No ID. There needs to be a passport."

Exasperated with security and feeling awful after running around the airport, CDawgVA just asked Ludwig to go on without him, not only missing the game but also losing $900 dollars in flight fare:

"And I had to be like, 'F*** it, just go Ludwig.' And I had to depressingly go back to my hotel room."

Fans react to CDawgVA missing flight

Fans had mixed reactions to CDawg's misfortune of losing money on flight fares. Most found it hilarious that he forgot his passport while living in a foreign country.

Fans react to CDawg missing his flight

While some pointed out how rich Ludwig is to be able to afford to go to the NBA Finals at a moment's notice.

Fans point out how much money CDawg lost

The rapport between Ludwig and CDawgVA is on point as some pointed out how good they were together. Both the streamers seem to have become fast friends as their banter and funny stories make the IRL stream more than worth it for the fans.

We can only hope that both Ludwig and CDawgVA can do more content together, who knows maybe another IRL stream may be just around the corner?

