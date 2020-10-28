Riot games has decided to roll back the recent 1.11 patch of Valorant, after player cited several issues with the latest update. The game will continue to run on the 1.10 patch for the time being. Patch 1.11 was rolled out earlier today for regions such as North America and LATAM. Quickly after the release, the patch was brought down.

The new Valorant character, Skye, was supposed to be added to the game as part of the 1.11 patch. Among Skye was a few other changes to the game economy and tuning on some of the current agents, including buffs and nerfs was also confirmed.

Valorant 1.11 patch rolled back after major issues

Shortly after the 1.11 Valorant patch was released, a host of issues were reported by players to Riot Games.

One bug for example was reported by Steel on 100 Thieves, and it involved Omen's smoke. When walked through, the smoke caused a stretched out visual of Sage that went across the screen with no eyes for some added emphasis.

Stuttering bugs in Valorant have also been a problem among some players, and the latest patch was slated to fix some of those issues.

Considering that players were still experiencing that stuttering, it was safe for Riot Games to assume that the fixes in patch 1.11 didn't work as intended.

Real talk: 1.11 has been a technical nightmare.



In 30 minutes, we'll be rolling back the patch for North America, Brazil, and LATAM (one at a time). We're also delaying all other regions until we get a fix. We know we've said this every patch, but thanks for sticking by. [1/2] — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 27, 2020

It wasn't just the bugs that caused Riot Games to roll back the Valorant 1.11 patch. There was also an event going on which would have certainly been effected by the issues.

The Valorant First Strike qualifiers would have become a huge problem if Riot Games didn't come up with a fast solution or remove the patch. Of course, they chose to do the latter.

In their response tweet to the patch being rolled back in Valorant, Riot Games said they would redeploy the patch later in the week, as long as the patch is working as intended.

It was also added that the patch will be deployed at a less disruptive time, which would be any time that there isn't a major qualifiers going on.

Some players may have already tried out Skye, the new Valorant agent. She has her own character contracts to progress, but unfortunately with patch 1.11 rolled back, anyone who started the contracts will need to wait.

At the end of the update tweet, it was mentioned that any progress in Skye character contracts will be halted until the update is live once again; ideally with far fewer issues involved.