Valorant: Act 3 and patch 1.10 bugs

Riot Games released the Act 3 update for Valorant on 13 October 2020. Since the release of the patch 1.10, players from across the world have been reporting multiple bugs in the game.

Although Riot Games has been quick in resolving game-breaking bugs so far, players are slowly getting frustrated with so many bugs in the game causing a bad gameplay experience for everyone.

Valorant patch 1.10 filled with bugs

Some of the most notable bugs in Valorant in patch 1.10 include

Gameplay bugs being reported by players from the SEA region. Players reportedly facing huge frame drops as well as constant FPS stutters.

A player from India reported that launching Valorant after the update is causing his laptop to crash. Similar issues were reported by players from the LAS region as well.

Arguably the most game-breaking bug reported by players from every region, is the Icebox glitch. In this bug, when a player playing as Omen, uses the agent's ultimate ability, the player gets stuck inside the walls of the new map, becoming invisible to the enemy. The player can however choose to shoot at enemies and kill them while staying invisible and can also TP out of it if necessary.

Another player from the Oceania region reports a title screen critical error which stops the game from launching.

With this being said, it is safe to say that players from all across the globe are facing startup/launching issues with Valorant. To add to the woes of the developers at Riot Games, the Icebox glitch, which is potentially game-breaking, needs fixing at the earliest too.

With so many bugs present in Valorant after the release of the 1.10 patch, a bug fix patch should be on it's way within the next few days from Riot Games.

Thanks for bearing with us while we fix the issues with Icebox. We've squashed most of the serious bugs, but there are a few (including an audio glitch) that the next patch will fix. Until then, you can still play on Icebox in Unrated, but, like always, be ready for anything. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 16, 2020

It is going to be interesting to see when Riot Games is able to fix the already present bugs in Valorant, as the players and the community await a bug free Act 3 experience.