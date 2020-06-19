AMD Valorant Cup: Schedule, format and prizes
- Teams from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will feature in the AMD Valorant Cup.
- Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter game developed by Riot Games.
The Esports Club has announced the first AMD Valorant CUP with a prize pool of 70,000 INR. Teams from India, Bangladesh and Srilanka will feature in the tournament. The prize pool will be split amongst the top 8 teams to reward as many players as possible.
Tournament Details
Teams: 384 | 5v5
Format: Single match elimination till Quarterfinals
Regions: India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Prize: 70,000 INR
Registrations have already started from 10th June 2020 and will end on 19th June.
The tournament will begin from 20th June and will go on till the June 28. It will be conducted completely online.
Full Schedule of AMD Valorant Cup
20th June- (1 pm to 9 pm) - Round of 256 - Day 1
21st June-(1 pm to 9 pm) - Round of 256 - Day 2
22nd June-(1 pm to 9 pm)- Round of 256- Day 3
23rd June-(1 pm to 9 pm)- Round of 128- Day 1
24th June-(1 pm to 9 pm)-Round of 128- Day 2
25th June-(1 pm to 9 pm)- Round of 64
26th June-(5 pm to 10 pm)- Round of 32
27th June- (5 pm to 10 pm) - Round of 16
28th June- (12 pm to 10 pm) - Quarter-Finals
29th June-(5 pm to 11 pm) - Semi Finals
30th June-(5 pm to 10 pm) - Grand Finals
Prize pool Split:
1st- 25,000 INR
2nd- 15,000 INR
3rd- 10,000 INR
4th- 10,000 INR
5th- 2,500 INR
6th- 2,500 INR
7th- 2,500 INR
8th- 2,500 INR
The tournament will follow a Best of 1 match format with single-elimination till the quarterfinals. It will shift to a Best of Three matches format for the Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals and the Grand Finals.
Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games, for Microsoft Windows. Announced under the code name 'Project A' in October 2019, the game began a closed beta with limited access on April 7, 2020, and was fully released on June 2, 2020.Published 19 Jun 2020, 15:05 IST