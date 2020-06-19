AMD Valorant Cup: Schedule, format and prizes

Teams from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will feature in the AMD Valorant Cup.

AMD Valorant CUP with INR 70,000 Prize Pool

The Esports Club has announced the first AMD Valorant CUP with a prize pool of 70,000 INR. Teams from India, Bangladesh and Srilanka will feature in the tournament. The prize pool will be split amongst the top 8 teams to reward as many players as possible.

Tournament Details

Teams: 384 | 5v5

Format: Single match elimination till Quarterfinals

Regions: India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka

Prize: 70,000 INR

Registrations have already started from 10th June 2020 and will end on 19th June.

The tournament will begin from 20th June and will go on till the June 28. It will be conducted completely online.

Schedule of Valorant Cup

Full Schedule of AMD Valorant Cup

20th June- (1 pm to 9 pm) - Round of 256 - Day 1

21st June-(1 pm to 9 pm) - Round of 256 - Day 2

22nd June-(1 pm to 9 pm)- Round of 256- Day 3

23rd June-(1 pm to 9 pm)- Round of 128- Day 1

24th June-(1 pm to 9 pm)-Round of 128- Day 2

25th June-(1 pm to 9 pm)- Round of 64

26th June-(5 pm to 10 pm)- Round of 32

27th June- (5 pm to 10 pm) - Round of 16

28th June- (12 pm to 10 pm) - Quarter-Finals

29th June-(5 pm to 11 pm) - Semi Finals

30th June-(5 pm to 10 pm) - Grand Finals

Prizepool

Prize pool Split:

1st- 25,000 INR

2nd- 15,000 INR

3rd- 10,000 INR

4th- 10,000 INR

5th- 2,500 INR

6th- 2,500 INR

7th- 2,500 INR

8th- 2,500 INR

The tournament will follow a Best of 1 match format with single-elimination till the quarterfinals. It will shift to a Best of Three matches format for the Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals and the Grand Finals.

Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games, for Microsoft Windows. Announced under the code name 'Project A' in October 2019, the game began a closed beta with limited access on April 7, 2020, and was fully released on June 2, 2020.