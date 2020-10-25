Valorant: First Strike North American qualifiers explained

Riot Games had announced the Valorant First Strike tournament in September, featuring a prize pool of $1,00,000 in the North American region. With an open qualifier in place and free entry, hundreds of teams will be eyeing a spot in this prestigious tournament.

How the Valorant First Strike's qualifiers are set

For those unaware of the Valorant First Strike qualification bracket, u/Slipscore- and @jslips_ have taken it upon themselves to help the community visualize the structure of this tournament.

Stage 1: Nerd street gamers open qualifiers

Dates: 26th to 30th October .

. 128 teams to compete on a first-come, first-serve basis.

to compete on a first-come, first-serve basis. Facing off in a single-elimination bracket in best of three matches.

in best of three matches. Top 16 teams enter Qualifier 1.

Stage 2: Qualifier 1

Dates: 4th to 8th November .

. 16 qualified teams to duke it out till eight remain.

teams to duke it out till remain. The top four squads go on to face off in the main event.

squads go on to face off in the main event. The remaining four squads get a second chance to qualify in the second qualifier stage.

Stage 3: UMG Open Bracket 2

Dates: 11th to 15th November .

. 128 teams compete in another large bracket similar to the first open qualifier.

compete in another large bracket similar to the first open qualifier. Teams square off in single-elimination best of three bouts.

bouts. The top 12 squads move on to stand a chance for qualification in the second qualifier stage.

Stage 4: Qualifier 2

Dates: 18th to 22nd November .

. The bottom four teams from Qualifier 1 will take on the top 12 from the UMG Open Bracket 2.

teams from will take on the from the These 16 teams will now compete for the final four spots in the main event.

teams will now compete for the spots in the main event. This stage concludes all the attempts to qualify and all eliminations are final.

Stage 5: Valorant First Strike North America Main Event

Dates: 3th to 8th December .

. Four teams from Qualifier 1 and four teams from Qualifier 2 lay it all on the line in the final stage.

from and from lay it all on the line in the final stage. With $100k up for grabs.

Riot and its associates have worked to create a fairly comprehensive system that seems to allow competitors a fair chance to qualify for one of the biggest Valorant tournaments yet.