Valorant: First Strike North American qualifiers explained

Riot Games had announced the Valorant First Strike tournament in September, featuring a prize pool of $1,00,000 in the North American region. With an open qualifier in place and free entry, hundreds of teams will be eyeing a spot in this prestigious tournament.
How the Valorant First Strike's qualifiers are set
For those unaware of the Valorant First Strike qualification bracket, u/Slipscore- and @jslips_ have taken it upon themselves to help the community visualize the structure of this tournament.
Stage 1: Nerd street gamers open qualifiers
- Dates: 26th to 30th October.
- 128 teams to compete on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Facing off in a single-elimination bracket in best of three matches.
- Top 16 teams enter Qualifier 1.
Stage 2: Qualifier 1
- Dates: 4th to 8th November.
- 16 qualified teams to duke it out till eight remain.
- The top four squads go on to face off in the main event.
- The remaining four squads get a second chance to qualify in the second qualifier stage.
Advertisement
Stage 3: UMG Open Bracket 2
- Dates: 11th to 15th November.
- 128 teams compete in another large bracket similar to the first open qualifier.
- Teams square off in single-elimination best of three bouts.
- The top 12 squads move on to stand a chance for qualification in the second qualifier stage.
Stage 4: Qualifier 2
- Dates: 18th to 22nd November.
- The bottom four teams from Qualifier 1 will take on the top 12 from the UMG Open Bracket 2.
- These 16 teams will now compete for the final four spots in the main event.
- This stage concludes all the attempts to qualify and all eliminations are final.
Stage 5: Valorant First Strike North America Main Event
Advertisement
- Dates: 3th to 8th December.
- Four teams from Qualifier 1 and four teams from Qualifier 2 lay it all on the line in the final stage.
- With $100k up for grabs.
Riot and its associates have worked to create a fairly comprehensive system that seems to allow competitors a fair chance to qualify for one of the biggest Valorant tournaments yet.Published 25 Oct 2020, 21:34 IST