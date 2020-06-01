Valorant release time on June 2 revealed

Riot Game

After the VALORANT closed beta officially ended on the 28th of May, Riot Games discussed in a blog post, that the game will have its full launch on 2nd of June, this year.

However, there was no definite time provided by the developers as to when the game will finally be playable. However, in the latest tweet, we finally got some positive news about the game’s official launch in some of the regions.

Valorant: Official release launch time has been revealed

LAUNCHING —

In 12 hours - Korea, Japan, and most of Asia-Pacific

In 18 hours - Europe, Turkey, MENA, Russia, and CIS countries

In 25 hours - North America, Latin America, and South America

EPISODE 1: IGNITION. pic.twitter.com/mXmXw86zRQ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 1, 2020

It seems that each of the regions will have a different launch time, and the eastern servers will be getting it much before the western ones.

According to the Valorant's official handle, Korea, Japan, and most of the Asia-Pacific will be getting it within 12-hours from when the tweet was posted. Regions like Europe, Turkey, MENA, Russia, and CIS will have it after 18 hours from the time of the tweet, while NA, LATAM, and South America will have it in 25-hours from the time of the tweet.

It seems that instead of seasons, Valorant's patches, updates, and yearly releases will come out in the form of episodes, and the game launch is going to be called Episode 1: Ignition.

Some things to know about the launch

Though Valorant will be coming out in a lot of regions, there are still going to be some countries that will miss out on having their own servers in the initial launch. However, Riot has assured them that these countries will be getting their own Valorant servers soon.

In a statement, they said, “For regions like Vietnam, we won’t be able to launch just yet, and for regions like India and the Middle East, we have future plans for you but for now will be mapping you to the SEA and EU servers, respectively. You’ll have higher latencies than we’d like, but we figured you’d want to play the game as soon as possible. Expect updates to come as we make progress here and please refer to your local channels for further information.”