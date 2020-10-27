Valorant: Wasteland and Reaver bundles coming to the game

With the release of patch 1.11, it looks like Riot Games is going to bring back the Reaver Bundle, from the closed beta stages, to Valorant. In a recent interview with the cosmetic team of Valorant, HITSCAN has confirmed that the Reaver Bundle is indeed coming back to Valorant, after being unheard of since the end of the closed beta.

However, the talks of a Wasteland bundle coming to Valorant are also on the rise, as Twitter is flooded with leaks from data miners.

Valorant preparing for two new bundles

With the confirmation of the Reaver bundle coming from the cosmetic team behind Valorant, it has also been confirmed that, owing to massive demand from the community, one summer intern has gone to the lengths of designing a 'finisher' animation, after getting a kill with the respective skin.

The 'finisher' animations for the Reaver bundle looks like this,

Advertisement

The Reaver bundle comes equipped a Reaver-themed card, the Reaver-themed spray and the Reaver-themed buddy as well.

That being said, the Wasteland series is also supposed to be released alongside the Reaver bundle in patch 1.11 of Valorant, by the developers at Riot Games.

Advertisement

According to trusted data miner @floxayyy, each skin from the Reaver bundle, if bought separately, will be priced at 1,775 Valorant Points, whereas, the Wasteland skins, for each gun, is set to be priced at 1,275 Valorant Points upon introduction in the store.

Reaver is 1775VP, Wasteland is 1275 (/skin) — floxayaya (@floxayyy) October 27, 2020

All that's left to do now is to sit back and await the worldwide release of patch 1.11, with all these new skins, left handed gameplay support and of course, the new agent Skye, coming into Valorant.