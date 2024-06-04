Viral indie game Hypercharge Unboxed sells 40,000 copies in just 4 days on Xbox

Hypercharge: Unboxed is a new third-person shooter game that has sold over 40,000 copies in just four days on Xbox, as reported by @JakeSucky on X. Digital Cybercherries has seemingly captured lightning in a bottle with its new game, as the shooter community has embraced it with open arms.

The game's roaring success is duly reflected in its sales numbers.

Hypercharge: Unboxed is the hot new shooter on the market

A fresh perspective for all shooting game lovers (Image via Digital Cybercherries)

With north of 40,000 copies sold in just its first four days on Xbox, while in competition with other big titles, Hypercharge: Unboxed can surely be marked as a success — especially for a small indie developer like Digital Cybercherries.

The environment is super detailed and sells you on the scale of the world. Mostly set in ordinary spaces, where you would expect to find a toy, the game thrusts you into your new miniature body.

Hyper-realistic environment to immerse you (Image via Digital Cybercherries)

Digital Cybercherries' latest release lets you play either online or local co-op. The game even has split-screen support, letting you enjoy a good couch co-op experience with your buddies.

The main piece of gameplay features a tower defense mode, where you have to defend towers against waves of oncoming toys. Notably, the gunplay in Hypercharge: Unboxed can get chaotic as it is quite easy to feel overwhelmed by the invading toys.

That said, the game breathes new life into an arguably stale genre and has rekindled the fun of playing with toys as a child.

