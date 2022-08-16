VTuber Shylily banned for violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines

Popular VTuber Lily "Shylily" received a ban from Twitch earlier today. This is the partnered streamer's first ban, which was imposed for violating Twitch's Community Guidelines

The Netherlands-based VTuber responded to the ban on Twitter, calling it a vacation as well as criticizing Twitch's uneven enforcement of its rules. She also hinted at the potential reason for the ban, in which case it would be her violating the platform's rules about s*xual content on stream. She also stated that the ban will last three days.

VTuber Shylily banned from Twitch

The Dutch VTuber was banned from Twitch earlier today for violating the platform's community guidelines. However, no further information was given from the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

She responded to the automated StreamerBans tweet announcing her suspension, surprised by the news before criticizing Twitch for its lack of transparency and uneven enforcement of its rules. She was subsequently asked by a fan if she received an explanation for the ban, to which she responded that Twitch never gives a reason.

Shylily @shylilytwitch @grimpora They never give a reason, you are always left guessing. It's a smart way on their end to make decisions based on individuals instead of enforcing their ToS properly & fair on everyone. @grimpora They never give a reason, you are always left guessing. It's a smart way on their end to make decisions based on individuals instead of enforcing their ToS properly & fair on everyone.

The streamer also gave fans a hint as to why she was suspended, believing it had something to do with the physique of her 3D avatar. However, if that was the case, she would have been suspended for violating Twitch's rules against s*xual content shown on stream.

Shylily @shylilytwitch My Tits too big. My Tits too big.

Hours before the news of her ban, Shylily posted her weekly schedule for her Twitch stream on Twitter. Today, she was supposed to collaborate with fellow VTuber GreatMoonAroma, who planned to give her lessons in speaking Korean on stream.

One fan asked if she was still planning on appearing on his stream, to which she responded that it wasn't possible due to Twitch's rules on ban evasion.

Shylily @shylilytwitch @Jberry438 can't collab with anyone when banned even if it is only on their channel, it's against twitch ToS @Jberry438 can't collab with anyone when banned even if it is only on their channel, it's against twitch ToS

She also called the ban a "three-day vacation," revealing the duration of the suspension. Despite that one flippant remark, the VTuber doesn't seem too pleased by the ban and has leveled some criticism on Twitch regarding its enforcement.

Fans react to Shylily's ban from Twitch

Many fans of the popular VTuber took to the StreamerBans announcement to voice their shock and disappointment at the ban. Some demanded that she be unbanned, while others wanted to know why she was suspended.

sam twiglet russell @Starkiller5121 @StreamerBans Once again twitch being the sensitive double standards platform that it is. She most likely didn't do anything wrong. @StreamerBans Once again twitch being the sensitive double standards platform that it is. She most likely didn't do anything wrong.

Although fans may be disappointed, they won't have to wait too long for their favorite VTuber's return as she will be unbanned on Thursday.

