5 female streamers with most Twitch subs (2022)

Streamers on Twitch are thriving like never before with the explosion of the digitalized world and the pandemic. Twitch has quickly become one of the highest-growing streaming platforms over the last decade.

Twitch is a platform that allows content creators to film and livestream their content directly to their desired audience. Several hundred games are played across Twitch on a daily basis, with streamers receiving subs and followers.

Following a Twitch account is the easiest avenue through which a user can connect to their favourite streamers as following a channel is completely free.

However, there is an additional option to subscribe to the desired channel which is a paid service that viewers can procure. This will give the user a multitude of benefits like exclusive emoticons, interaction with the streamer, and on occasions even playing with them.

Female streamers have the platform to grow equally alongside their counterparts

1) Sintica

Sintica is a German musician, singer, DJ and Twitch streamer. Although her exact age is unknown, she appears to be around 25-30. The German musician is presently the highest subbed female Twitch streamer with 19,230 active subscriptions at the time of writing.

She also has over 230k followers on her Twitch and usually streams for several hours where she performs live disco jockeying with her viewers. Her livestreams generally range from 5-8 hours.

2) Anastasia Rose

Anastasia “Anastasia_Rose_Official” is the second German musician to enter this list and is the second-highest subbed female streamer on Twitch with 16,674 total subs at the time of writing.

She has also garnered over 130K followers on her channel where she livestreams musical and DJ performances. The 27-year-old German also streams while performing in front of live audiences.

3) Shylily

With 12,565 subs on her channel, Shylily is the 4th most subbed female Twitch streamer on the platform. Lily is originally from Netherlands.

She is also a Vtuber and has a very wholesome personality with an orca outfit. Lily is extremely popular among the streaming community, which can be seen by her half a million followers on her Twitch channel. She streams almost daily where she posts under the category of “Just Chatting."

4) Ava Crown

Ava “AvaCrown_” is a relatively smaller Twitch streamer, but she boasts over 11,000 live subs on her Twitch account. She is the third German musician and DJ on this list.

She livestreams to her Twitch channel almost regularly. Occasionally, she also plays various games such as Fortnite. Her streams usually range from 2-4 hours. She also has over 16K followers on her channel.

5) Ironmouse

The second VTuber and the 5th most subscribed female streamer on this list is Puerto Rican streamer Ironmouse. She presently has 9057 live subs on her Twitch channel coupled with a massive 1.5 million followers.

She is most popular for her musical and singing abilities, unique personality and occasional chaotic nature. She streams regularly on her Twitch channel. Her videos typically range from 4-8 hours. She also plays games such as Minecraft, Among Us, and Elden Ring.

Since subscribing to Twitch channels is a paid option, streaming can be a challenging task since content creators are expected to continuously produce good content that will retain their audiences.

Many streamers such as Valkyrae and Pokimane do not actively seek Twitch subs even though they are bigger content creators than some of the aforementioned streamers in the list. The primary reason they do not take money from the viewers is due to sponsorship deals and a certain number of streamers like to produce content for free.

