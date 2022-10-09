Create

“W Kai, W XQC”: Fans react as Kai Cenat and xQc finally meet at TwitchCon 2022

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Oct 09, 2022 12:17 AM IST
xQc and Kai Cenat finally meet at TwitchCon 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)
xQc and Kai Cenat finally meet at TwitchCon 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans were delighted at the sight of Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" and Kai Cenat finally meeting each other at TwitchCon San Diego. They have been interacting with each other as of late, as seen during a group call on an Adin Ross stream.

Yo @xQc https://t.co/AyiRr0nz4k

The duo finally had the opportunity to interact with each other in person at the San Diego event. Seeing the two Twitch stars share pictures and stories between themselves, one fan tweeted:

"W Kai, W XQC"
@KaiCenat @xQc W Kai, W XQC https://t.co/1MJtIvY2Ut

xQc and Kai Cenat finally get together, fans share their love

After months of online conversation, it was a big deal for the community to see xQc and Kai Cenat posing together. TwitchCon, which started on October 7 and ended on October 9, gave many creators the opportunity to meet and greet not only fellow creators but also fans.

xQc and Kai have a combined total of over 180K subscribers as well as 13 million followers on the purple platform. Seeing them together was a sight to behold for the community. After Kai shared a picture of themselves on his Twitter profile, fans offered their reactions.

@KaiCenat @xQc https://t.co/IJZxuymkny
@KaiCenat @xQc https://t.co/fRv88OwpwI
@KaiCenat @xQc Glow up is real https://t.co/UoqY6R7nnf
@KaiCenat @xQc here before 1M likes
@KaiCenat @xQc GOATS https://t.co/x31Off9Xue
@KaiCenat @xQc https://t.co/cmWnF5XwUy

After their interaction with each other, Kai Cenat took to his official Instagram to share a story of himself with xQc. The duo was clearly in a festive mood as the latter tried to imitate Kai's dance moves. Here is the video:

@KaiCenat @xQc W https://t.co/SHr40woIKf

Fans have also shared their reaction to the video:

@KaiUpdatess @KaiCenat @xQc the duo we never knew we needed W
@KaiUpdatess @KaiCenat @xQc same vibe to it https://t.co/5xA5f8nTHG
@KaiUpdatess @KaiCenat @xQc W

For those unaware, Kai and xQc met on a Twitch stream priorly, and the former taught the Canadian some of his moves. The American content creator calls his dance "sturdy." Here is the video of the duo vibing to Akon's song while getting "sturdy":

Kai teaches XQC how to get sturdy on stream and he hit that shi lowkey😮‍💨🕺🏽-@KaiCenat @xQc https://t.co/dUCmSmV8u0

Dream collaboration in TwitchCon?

The biggest and most talked about collaboration during the San Diego TwitchCon involves Dream Team, consisting of Minecraft YouTubers Clay "Dream," Nick "Sapnap," and George "GeorgeNotFound."

Dream recently uploaded a video revealing his face for the first time in his career, after which he stated his plans to visit the Twitch convention. This prompted thousands of fans to visit the San Diego event in California to meet the Minecraft star along with his friends.

Needless to say, TwitchCon San Diego was filled with great moments, featured a bunch of prominent content creators, and was a huge success.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...