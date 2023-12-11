"Wanted to know if there was any remorse" - xQc reveals why he is still in contact with Adept following leaked DMs

As the ongoing saga between Twitch personalities Felix "xQc" and Sam "Adept" seemed to be resolving, a new twist emerged as the latter revealed private messages exchanged between the two. For those unaware, the legal battle has now concluded, and the French-Canadian has seemingly come off better of the two.

Interestingly, in response to Adept's so-called leaked messages, Felix said that he had indeed gotten in touch with her. The reason behind this action was also shared:

"I wanted to know if there was any remorse."

Expand Tweet

xQc speaks on why he messaged Adept, says he wanted to check if there were any "feelings"

In the continuing feud between xQc and Adept, a fresh development has unfolded as Adept shared messages from the French-Canadian streamer following their court case. These messages, disclosed on November 14, included a caption stating:

"How quick things can change...hashtag crying."

Expand Tweet

Another said:

"Trying to cover his tracks for the clips I just saw, lol."

This development naturally sparked significant interest, particularly among Felix's fans, as he had maintained a consistent stance opposing Adept for an extended period.

The revelation of the exchanged messages added a new layer to the ongoing drama, prompting further attention and speculation. Here's what the streamer had to say about the situation:

"I wanted to know if there was any remorse or any feelings of any kind or any whatsoever, that's gonna make me like, not pull the trigger. Does that make sense? That's kind of where I was at and sh*t, things are pretty clear now. Anyway, bye chat."

It remains unclear what the streamer hoped to achieve through the conversation, considering the tense and complex legal situation between them.

Here's what the community said

The clip was shared by one of Felix's fan pages on X (@xQcReviews), which garnered a host of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans critical of the streamer over recent attempts at messaging Adept (Image via X/@xQcReviews)

Expand Tweet

Although Adept has not directly responded to Felix's remarks, she subtly updated her Instagram bio by adding the phrase "No remorse streamer." This addition appears to be a clever retort, poking fun at her ex-boyfriend's previous comments.