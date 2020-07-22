Wargaming partner with WWE for new World of Tanks Console Update

WWE Battlegrounds is not the only video game to look forward to for fans of wrestling. Now, popular online game World of Tanks has announced a partnership with WWE via their Update 5.0, which will feature WWE Superstars as well as WWE designed tanks.

WWE and World of Tank gamers unite

If you were not aware, World of Tanks is a huge freemium multiplayer online game which allows gamers to control combat vehicles from the mid-20th century. This franchise has also ported over to gaming consoles such as PlayStation 4 and X-Box One. Now with their Update 5.0, they have announced this partnership with WWE as well as a one-of-a-kind gaming experience for users of both major consoles. Their press release starts with:

In partnership with WWE, Wargaming and World of Tanks Console is excited to announce Update 5.0 – Season 1 SummerSlam! Beginning today through Monday, September 21, SummerSlam brings an exclusive new season pass featuring WWE inspired tanks, legendary Superstar collectible crews, new garages and much more to World of Tanks players on PlayStation and Xbox.

This update will also feature collector tanks inspired by WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers such as The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Sgt. Slaughter, Andre The Giant and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The game also has a WWE Garage for your tanks as the release continues:

Players will also be given the ability to experience their own redesigned WWE Garage – including epic Superstar introductions for their vehicles, unique visuals for each Premium Collector Tank, and two sets of crew chests that will include the aforementioned five Superstars and Legends to start in addition to Roman Reigns, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels in August.

Bringing PS4 & X-Box users together

To allow gamers a unique experience, the release also announces that Update 5.0 of World of Tanks will be playable online for PS4 and X-Box One users to play together. This is something that has not even been featured on WWE 2K games yet.

Update 5.0 will also introduce cross-play between PlayStation 4 and Xbox one users, giving players the opportunity to pit their skills against one another in an expanded player base with quicker matchmaking speeds across all tiers. For real-time-strategy fans, the popular Commander mode returns allowing players to get a different angle on the intense tank fighting and tactics.

This is definitely exciting for fans of the popular game and WWE. The new update will allow fun for all gamers to come together and really gives it an entertaining gaming experience. Make sure to be on the lookout for when Update 5.0 becomes available.