WWE 2K Battlegrounds release date, platforms, cover & game features revealed

WWE's newest game finally has a release date - and you don't have to wait long!

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

WWE and 2K have today confirmed that WWE 2K Battlegrounds will release worldwide on September 18 across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms!

After announcing in April that the future of the 2K Games series would see a brief absence from the usual "realistic" 2K-year formatting of games, WWE have today confirmed more details surrounding the game that has replaced WWE 2K21 in the calendar - Battlegrounds - and we, at Sportskeeda, have all the details for you!

What is WWE 2K Battlegrounds?

Proclaimed as an "arcade-style, brawler game", Battlegrounds seems to be a complete departure from the WWE 2K games we're used to, and promises to "bring over-the-top WWE action to a new level of intensity" as well as featuring more than 70 WWE Superstars and Legends with more due to be released after launch.

The artwork for WWE Battlegrounds was revealed today, which featured the previously teased image of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin at the forefront, but also starred John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Asuka, and Bray Wyatt, alongside the likes of Andre The Giant, Yokozuna, and The Undertaker!

WWE have revealed that WWE 2K Battlegrounds will release worldwide on September 18, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One family of devices - including the Xbox One X and Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch system and Stadia. pic.twitter.com/m0coIaPPBv — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 8, 2020

When? Where? How?

So, the big questions everyone will want to know about WWE 2K Battlegrounds are, of course, surround when the game will be released and on which platforms. 2K have confirmed a worldwide release on September 18, 2020, for the PlayStation 4 system, the Xbox One family of devices - including the Xbox One X and Windows PC via Steam - as well as the Nintendo Switch system and Stadia.

But now that you know when and where you can get the game, let's get to the fun stuff!

As well as the aforementioned roster of more than 70 WWE Superstars and Legends at launch, with additional Superstars released thereafter, there are a load of awesome new features in Battlegrounds.

Of course, as expected, there's an Exhibition mode, which allows up to four players to get in on the action online, anytime and anywhere. The really exciting news, though, is probably what the Campaign mode promises! Created exclusively for WWE 2K Battlegrounds, players compete for the chance to earn a WWE contract - unlocking new arenas along the way - inspired by locations such as the Everglades, a military-style Bootcamp, Mexico, New York, and Scotland - and receiving guidance from legendary personalities including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Paul Heyman!

There's also a King of the Battleground mode, which is an online, last-man-standing platform where four players start in the ring while four more wait outside to enter, challenging you to run the gauntlet and defeat them all!

The mayhem doesn't end there, as perhaps WWE's most interactive game thus far allows you to soar from military helicopters, smash opponents with cars in an auto shop and toss them into the jaws of a hungry alligator in the swamp - all the while being given the commentary treatment by Mauro Ranallo and Jerry "The King" Lawler!

Are you ready? #WWE2KBattlegrounds lands September 18th! Brawl with Friends. Brawl with Family. Brawl with Legends. Brawl with Superstars. BRAWL WITHOUT LIMITS. Pre-Order now: https://t.co/00lkTLY393 pic.twitter.com/BwvkTAkDIN — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) July 8, 2020

The roster includes Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, and more, as well as Legends such as Andre the Giant, Undertaker, Mankind, Shawn Michaels, Yokozuna, Sgt. Slaughter, and many more.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available now for pre-order in Standard Edition (MSRP $39.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition (MSRP $49.99).

Players who pre-order the Standard Edition will receive WWE Hall of Famer Edge at launch. The Digital Deluxe edition includes Edge, as well as all versions of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock and Ronda Rousey unlocked at the beginning of play, plus 1100 bonus Golden Bucks, in-game currency that can be used to unlock Superstars, as well as cosmetic items.

For more information, you can follow the official WWE 2K Battlegrounds Twitter account here.