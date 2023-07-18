Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - Execution Force announced: Release date, prices, and more

Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - Frontier Developments and Complex Games have finally announced Execution Force. The expansion pack will arrive on PC later this month. The official announcement revealed that the second major DLC is set to introduce four unique Assassin classes, "allowing Force Commanders to take on a deadly new Tentarus Hive threat and put the forces of Nurgle on the back foot in all-new Death Guard cruiser boarding missions."

Released on May 5, 2022, Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate Daemonhunters is a turn-based tactics title housed in the iconic Warhammer 40,000 universe. Sportskeeda awarded it an 8.5 out of 10, praising its excellent use of the environment in combat, class designs, and combat system.

The DLC is set to release on Windows PC on July 25. Players can purchase it through Steam and the Epic Games Store. According to the official announcement, the expansion price is £12.99/$14.99/€14.99.

The upcoming unique Assassin classes are requisitioned from the Officio Assassinorum and are from the four major temples. The following information has been revealed in the press release about them -

Vindicare Assassin - Can eliminate opponents with the help of long-range weapons from a distance.

- Can eliminate opponents with the help of long-range weapons from a distance. Eversor Assassin - Can eliminate multiple enemies at close quarters with "unrelenting fury."

- Can eliminate multiple enemies at close quarters with "unrelenting fury." Culexus Assassin - Can turn off "immense psychic energies," allowing teammates to deal significant damage.

- Can turn off "immense psychic energies," allowing teammates to deal significant damage. Callidus Assassin - Can cause confusion amidst enemies and "leave no trace as they strike from the darkest corners of the galaxy."

Only one can be deployed in a squad as players prepare to deal with the threat from the Tentarus Hive. When such a mission is active, the corruption levels of the host planet increase till dealt with by players.

In new boarding missions, players will go into a pursuing enemy cruiser to "disable its power generations and destroy the vessel" against a ticking clock. The expansion release will also bring a free update with the Tainted Sons.

They are a new type of enemy patrol troop. They bring the Plague Surgeon, the Nurgling Swarm, and the Beast of Nurgle.

Players interested in trying out the upcoming expansions need to have Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate Daemonhunters installed. The base game is available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, with the standard version costing £34.99/$44.99/€44.99 and the Castellan Champion Edition costing £44.99/$54.99/€54.99.