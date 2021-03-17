Warning6 disqualified for cheating during PUBG Mobile Club Open; removed from PMPL NA

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Spring Split North America concluded on February 28th. The PMCO is an open-for-all tournament, mainly for amateurs and semi-pro teams. The top teams from here qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL), where they meet pro teams.

To include more regions, PUBG Mobile officials expanded the PMCO to 27 regions in the 2021 esports circuit, adding seven new regions to the PMPL.

PUBG Mobile takes utmost care in organizing the tournament. Apart from their inbuilt anti-cheat app, they also observe and record teams' gameplay for further investigation.

Warning6 disqualified from PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split North America

After two weeks of the PMCO NA Finals, PUBG Mobile has disqualified Warning6 for cheating/exploiting. The officials made this announcement through social media:

"Upon an internal review, we have judged that Warning 6 took it upon themselves to look outside of rules to seek competitive advantage on the last day of PMCO NA, which had a major impact on the final standings. They will be removed from the PMPL NA and will forfeit their earnings/placing from PMCO North America."

Warning6 secured eighth place at the PMCO NA Finals, due to which they qualified to the PMPL NA. The PMCO North America was won by Enigma Fan Club with 102 kills and 206 points, followed by Mezexis Esports NA with 169 points.

Advertisement

Invited team "Helping Quit Addiction" secured third place with 162 points. Eleven teams have qualified from this event for the PMPL NA 2021, where they will battle against nine invited teams.

North America, Brazil, and LATAM are the three regions getting exclusive PMPLs for the first time. Until last season, these three regions played in a single Pro League, i.e., PMPL Americas.