Warzone players are witnessing the return of the demon glitch on Caldera

The infamous demon glitch is back on Warzone and players on Caldera island have experienced it in a new evolved form (Image via Activision)
Modified Jan 09, 2022 09:56 PM IST
Warzone players are suffering a serious case of nostalgia as glitches from Verdansk are now being spotted on the Pacific's Caldera map. The new Warzone map has already been accused of hosting a ton of glitches, but the nasty demon glitch from Verdansk seems to have marked a return after the first Warzone update of 2022.

Furthermore, the glitch seems to have evolved. Previously on Verdansk, the demon glitch only occurred on weapons. However, according to recent posts from Warzone players on social media, the demon glitch is occurring on buildings and houses around the map.

It was dead for a few weeks, but the #Warzone demon gun glitch has returned once again 😫https://t.co/69MJvilzbd

Raven Software is yet to address the issue, and with the strike going on inside the studio, Warzone seems to be in a chaotic place. Multiple devs have walked out of the studio to protest against Activision, laying off a few of their colleagues for no proper reason. With devs not working round the clock, Warzone might be a hot mess at the moment.

What is the demon glitch in Warzone?

First spotted in July 2020, the demon glitch became one of the worst glitches ever experienced by players on Warzone. The glitch turned weapon models into black spikes all over and blocked the screen of the player who held the glitched gun. While the weapon could still be shot, sight was disrupted and accurate shots could not be hit.

the demon glitch is officially back in warzone :) https://t.co/ZfSJaLu25H

However, players with glitched weapons would often glitch themselves, and enemies would not land accurate shots on the players who were glitching. This meant an easy ride to victory without getting hit a single time.

Temporary solution for demon glitch in Console 👍🏻 #Warzone #WarzonePacific #Caldera #CallofDuty #console https://t.co/8P1IilowXB

The same glitch has now been spotted on Caldera, but instead of weapons, the glitch is now occurring in houses on the island. The post below on Reddit was made by a Warzone player who explored the 'haunted house' after checking out the glitch from the outside meticulously.

Warzone players can rest for the time being as the glitch is still rare on Caldera, and expect the devs to step up soon and fix it in case it infests the island like on Verdansk.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
