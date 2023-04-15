Warzone Mobile introduces two new guns in Season 3

The latest update of Warzone Mobile, i.e., Season 3, brings two new guns, the FJX Imperium and the Cronen Squall, adding more fun and excitement to the game. Activision has included an abundance of intriguing additions through the new update, including two operators, Valeria Garza and Alejandro Vargas, and weapon skins. It is worth mentioning that so far, Warzone Mobile has launched its Limited-Release in only four countries, Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Norway, so users from these regions can experience the game as well as its latest update.

Players from outside these countries will have to wait for the FPS game to become available.

Warzone Mobile Season 3 offers two new guns

FJX Imperium

The sniper rifle, which offers five rounds per reload, has the capability to eliminate an enemy with just one precise shot. The C4 sector of the fresh Battle Pass contains it alongside four other rewards.

You can unlock this gun without buying the Battle Pass as you just have to collect some BP tokens (15) by competing in Warzone Mobile. Meanwhile, before accessing the C4 section to claim the FJX Imperium, you must first unlock C1 and C2. You can also unblock the gun's blueprint, named Dead Center, after accessing the C17 sector of the Battle Pass.

Sector C4 rewards

Cartel Control Weapon Sticker Double Weapon XP Token By The Horns (Charm) Vaqueros FJX Imperium

Cronen Squall

Cronen Squall (Image via Activision)

The battle rifle is positioned in the C11 sector alongside four other items. The gun can be unlocked using the same method as the FJX Imperium, but additional BP tokens must be collected and used to gain access to the C11 section.

As stated by the developer, this gun delivers a faster rate of fire and increased damage output, providing greater firepower and effectiveness in long-range battles. The Viboron Blueprint of Cronen Squall can be found in the C18 sector of the Warzone Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass.

Sector C11 rewards

Las Almas Cartel Double Weapon XP Token Very Valeria El Sin Nombre Cronen Squall

Besides the aforementioned content, Activision has included some operator skins, including Vaquero (Alejandro), EL Sin Nombre (Valeria), Road Rage (Farah), El Santo (Gus), and Nightwar (Ghost). You will now get the “Play again with Squad” option after the end of your match. Various bugs have also been identified and fixed in Warzone Mobile Season 3.

