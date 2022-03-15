Warzone players are not happy about the removal of Caldera Clash from playlist 

Warzone players have once again become vocal about the playlist rotation in the game. Raven Periodically, devs remove or add new game modes to the Battle Royale playlist to keep things fresh.

While some game modes have become a favorite of the community, others have not made the cut. It is only natural that the removal of the best voted modes will spark displeasure within the community.

zoo @zuzannamlyn @RavenSoftware this is an open letter to raven software. please bring back caldera clash. i never played warzone before, but caldera clash speaks to the soul. please @RavenSoftware this is an open letter to raven software. please bring back caldera clash. i never played warzone before, but caldera clash speaks to the soul. please

Caldera Clash has been one of the most played modes ever since it was launched back in February 2022. The game mode is reminiscent of Verdansk Clash and Warzone Rumble, giving the Battle Royale community a multiplayer feel on the featured maps.

Gunsmoke 8092 @Gunsmoke8092 @Activision bring back caldera clash it was literally the only good mode. The other options are run around for 10min and get shot in the back or by some rat sitting in a house #bringbackcalderaclash @Activision bring back caldera clash it was literally the only good mode. The other options are run around for 10min and get shot in the back or by some rat sitting in a house #bringbackcalderaclash

It has now been removed from the playlist and replaced by other modes.

Removal of Caldera Clash sparks protest in the Warzone community

A Call of Duty battle royale player recently posted on the official subreddit about the Clash game mode, and multiple players agreed with OP. There are a ton of reasons why players prefer to play Clash over other game modes, especially BR Solos.

Clash allows players to rapidly upgrade their weapons, while weapons in Vanguard and Cold War take a bit of grinding to upgrade. Additionally, Clash allows players to get a ton of kills within a match, something that cannot be attributed to BR Solos, Duos or Trios.

This move by Raven Software has not been received well by players, who stated that they stay away from Vanguard Plunder or Solos as they can get quite toxic and difficult to win for casual players.

Clash is also the perfect game mode for casual players to practice their aim and general gun skills. BR Solos are just meta-powered lobbies and it is difficult for players, who are yet to grind all the attachments for their weapons, to come out victorious in these game modes.

🦆Sitting Duhk🦆 @SittingDuhk Me loading up #CallofDutyWarzone and shutting it down immediately when I notice Caldera Clash is gone Me loading up #CallofDutyWarzone and shutting it down immediately when I notice Caldera Clash is gone https://t.co/VrsxUU8EeW

Raven Software has made a habit of listening to the Warzone community for a while and it can be expected that in the next weekly playlist update, the devs will include Caldera Clash once again.

Edited by Saman