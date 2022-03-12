Warzone pro Shifty accused of cheating in a  $100,000 tournament

Warzone was full of cheaters until Raven Software added the Ricochet anti-cheat software to the game. While it definitely had an impact and reduced the swarming cheaters in every lobby, there are still multiple well-known cheats running around in Caldera, going unnoticed.

However, the circumstances are different for casual cheaters in the game when compared to pros who decide to cheat during big money tournaments. During a recent $100,000 tournament, Warzone pro "Shifty" was accused of cheating.

BadBoy Beaman @BadBoyBeaman Shifty is 100% cheating. Even top warzone players and cdl pros agree.



Send that energy to Diaz biffle too.

Hes as blatant. Shifty is 100% cheating. Even top warzone players and cdl pros agree.Send that energy to Diaz biffle too.Hes as blatant.

While the accusations were not proven, Shifty went on to grab quite some money after placing third in the tournament. Nonetheless, a few clips have emerged from his Twitch streams, which are definitely suspicious.

Shifty's Warzone tournament clip raises suspicions of aim-bot from pro players

Despite Shifty placing third in the tournament, many players raised questions after a suspicious clip emerged in which his crosshairs locked on to a player he was not initially aiming at.

RØKKR rasim @Blazt I AM PLAYING THIS FOR $15,000. HOW ON EARTH IS THIS HUMAN ON A CONTROLLER?????? I AM PLAYING THIS FOR $15,000. HOW ON EARTH IS THIS HUMAN ON A CONTROLLER?????? https://t.co/1RAIJgt80v

Self-proclaimed cheater police, 100T Tommey dropped his two cents on the issue as well. According to the pro, this clip is not enough to determine if Shifty was cheating in the tournament. Tommey believes the frame drop through the OBS might make it look suspicious but does not rule away cheating as an option altogether.

100T Tommey @Tommey @Blazt I’m not saying he is or isn’t doing anything but in this clip the frames skip, meaning he dropped a few in OBS - watch the minimap and look at the cluster, it fully jumps to a different point without showing the movement. The man definitely has ‘sus’ clips, just not this one. @Blazt I’m not saying he is or isn’t doing anything but in this clip the frames skip, meaning he dropped a few in OBS - watch the minimap and look at the cluster, it fully jumps to a different point without showing the movement. The man definitely has ‘sus’ clips, just not this one.

The Minnesota ROKKR pro Blazt was, however, the most worked up character after the clip surfaced. He was found yelling on his stream after his chat called him out for making excuses during the tournament. He even slowed down the clip to watch the crosshair shift in slow motion and claimed that it was bare evidence of a person using an aim-bot

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Blazt has yet again accused a Warzone player known as "shifty" of cheating, here is one of a couple clips he has shown and mans is HEATED Blazt has yet again accused a Warzone player known as "shifty" of cheating, here is one of a couple clips he has shown and mans is HEATED https://t.co/RxXtznHRhg

Shifty has also previously been accused of cheating by the community, but he has never really spoken about the issue. YouTuber Badboy Beaman made an entire video of the drama as it unfolded on Blazt's stream. He also included a few instances from the past when Shifty was accused of cheating in the game.

It is unclear at this point if Shifty indeed cheated in the tournament, but more intel on the issue can be expected if officials look into the clips or if Shifty gets banned from the game.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete