"They make these great Call of Duty maps, and then they just die": Warzone streamers comment on upcoming iteration

With a release date set sometime in the first quarter of next year, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is gaining hype every day. Despite having a good player base, the current iteration of the Battle Royale game from Activision has a lot of problems.

Popular Warzone streamers NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman recently shared some of their thoughts on how the new game can be better when compared to 2020's Warzone. One of their suggestions has been that the studio should focus on the theme of the new game around that of the upcoming Modern Warfare II.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is set to release in 2022

NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman are some of the most well-known Warzone streamers out there at the moment. They were recently discussing how the upcoming Battle Royale game can be better compared to the current iteration.

While there have been different suggestions, the main point focuses on the fact that Warzone 2 should revolve around the theme of Modern Warfare II. They also discussed how Warzone has experienced many problems in recent times.

Issues like game crashes, random bugs, glitches, and exploits have been part and parcel of the game for most of the community by now.

Tim further continued:

“I want to land at Highrise and run through Terminal and end up in Favela.”

Their friend "Cloakzy" added a similar thought to Tim's words, and it goes like:

“We’re going to be playing Warzone, and we’re going to be landing Highrise and ending in Favela, or something crazy."

Nick gave the idea of including Modern Warfare 2 maps in the upcoming Warzone game. He continued:

“Okay, but since the beginning of Warzone we always talked about this,”

“They make these great Call of Duty maps and then they just die. Why?” Put them in Warzone”

Putting all the success of Warzone aside, there is no denying that the game needs some serious fixing to get rid of the messy state it's currently in. The developers will need to put in some humungous effort, making the process lengthy and time-consuming at the same time.

Instead, it's better to focus on the new game and include the necessary changes to make it a success in every department from the first day itself. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will reportedly be exclusive to PC and current-gen consoles. As a result, better performance is expected from the current hardware available in the market.

