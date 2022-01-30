5 big changes that could come in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

The existence of a sequel to Activision's free-to-play Call of Duty spin-off is still a rumor, but it wouldn't come as a huge shock. After all, Call of Duty is no stranger to sequels, and Warzone is by far the most popular game in the franchise. If Activision is preparing a new Warzone with current-gen hardware in mind, now might be a good moment to announce it.

With Call of Duty Warzone 2, the Call of Duty Warzone franchise will get a big expansion and, most likely, a completely new universe. The internet has been buzzing with rumours and speculation about a new sequel.

While Activision has yet to announce anything, several leaks suggest that a new Warzone game is in the works. The points mentioned in this article are speculative points based on several leaks from the trustable industry's insiders.

Possible changes which could come in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

1) Fresh gameplay

A completely new game for the better hardware. Warzone 2 is literally that... Warzone 2.Current gen and PC only... No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware.

According to early leaks and reports, Warzone 2 will be a current-generation exclusive, which means it will only be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Tom Henderson, a well-known COD leaker and insider, described Warzone 2 as "a whole new game for technological improvements."

The decision to concentrate on the new console generation appears to be a good one, as it will provide developers with the larger concept to include more features.

2) Maps

Over the course of its two years on the market, Warzone has only seen three maps (Image via Call of Duty)

Presently, there is no information on which maps will be included in Warzone 2 when it launches. The player may witness a combination of classics or something altogether fresh. Over its two years on the market, Warzone has only seen three maps. Verdansk, Rebirth Island, and Caldera were all accessible at various times.

With the subsequent integration, it is expected that a Modern Warfare 2-era map will be available in 2022. This place may appear in Warzone 2 in 2023, but there's no way of knowing for sure.

Warzone 2 was referenced briefly in a company email from Raven Software studio head Brian Raffel as the "ongoing expansion of Call of Duty: Warzone".https://t.co/Q92YQAxD4X

3) Existing advancements carry over to Warzone 2

Major gameplay changes are expected as this is a completely new version (Image via Call of Duty)

Significant gameplay changes are expected as this is an entirely new version instead of Warzone's frequent upgrades. However, it's unclear precisely what that may include.

According to Tom Henderson, Warzone 2 will not have "previous weapon integrations" with Warzone, which means that most of the existing advancements and cosmetics will be lost.

If accurate, this new beginning would be in stark contrast to another Activision-Blizzard shooter set to be released soon. Blizzard has stated from the start that players who transfer from Overwatch 1 to Overwatch 2 will keep all of their Overwatch 1 cosmetics.

4) A standalone sequel

"Clean slate" meaning starting again, scrapping everything like weapons, operators etc. If you didn't watch the stream, here's what I've heard on Warzone 2.It's IW's Warzone map that is set to be a "clean slate" for Warzone and was scheduled to release in Holiday 22."Clean slate" meaning starting again, scrapping everything like weapons, operators etc.

The new Warzone game will be very different from the current one. Activision may be considering reworking the entire game, according to leaks. Warzone 2 will be a completely different game, according to leaker Tom Henderson, who claims that the planned sequel will be a 'clean slate' and will be released over the holiday season this year.

By "clean slate," Henderson implies that Warzone 2 will feature entirely new weaponry, Operators, and maps, among other things. It's worth noting that the leaker mentions a Christmas release in 2022.

5) The game will support new-gen consoles only

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. That's COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it's hazier bloomberg.com/news/articles/… NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. That's COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it's hazier bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

While the current battle royale game is compatible with both old and new hardware, the next iteration could change that. This means that by 2023, PS4 and Xbox One owners will have to upgrade to the latest hardware.

If this is true, graphical updates are a safe option, but console performance might also be enhanced with features like the much-desired FOV slider.

Despite Microsoft's takeover of Activision, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who has accurately reported on unannounced projects and delays for years, includes a Warzone sequel on a list of planned Call of Duty games that will allegedly arrive on PlayStation.

