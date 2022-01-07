Is Call of Duty Modern Warfare worth playing in 2022

Call of Duty Modern Warfare will go down in the history of the series for many reasons. Infinity Ward's most recent release in 2019 is described by many to be the catalyst for recovery for Call of Duty.

The series has always enjoyed fair weather in the gaming community as a whole. But the middle part of the last decade saw a series of mediocre releases. One could be forgiven for wondering if this would be the beginning of the end of Call of Duty games.

That has not been the case, however, as Call of Duty Modern Warfare managed to successfully reboot the series. There has been such an overall positive reception that the two games published in the future took a lot from Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

However, it has now been more than two years since its release and naturally the question arises - is it worth playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare in 2022?

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare still goes strong two years post release

Call of Duty releases one game every year and all the games have loads of multi-player content. It means that all these games are practically endless, as long as there are players to be found to play with and against. Hence, it becomes a tough task for players to understand which Call of Duty game to invest their time in.

There have been games like Call of Duty Cold War and Call of Duty Vanguard that have come out. But there are certain distinct reasons why Call of Duty Modern Warfare should persist in 2022.

A great campaign

Lately, military shooters have shifted most of their focus towards multi-player content. Call of Duty Vanguard has a campaign, but that is basically like an extended tutorial whose main aim is to get the players with the grips of the game, in anticipation of what awaits them in the multiplayer lobbies.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare remains one of the last true FPS military shooters that can boast a great campaign. The campaign may not be so good that one should get Call of Duty Modern Warfare just for it, but there's still enough to keep the interest of the fans who love narrative story-telling associated with their search and kill.

Great gun play

Many Call of Duty fans claim that Modern Warfare has the best gun play among the last three releases. Although there is an issue with campers, the guns feel smooth to play with. There are not too many weapons that feel overpowered and nearly every gun shines through when used properly.

Most importantly, the sound and feel that comes from using the guns are fantastic. Many fans even claimed that their expectations from the gun play of Call of Duty Vanguard don't match with their expectations from Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Huge number of maps and game modes

A multiplayer shooter will fail if it doesn't have different maps and game modes for the players. Call of Duty Modern Warfare meets this requirement, as it has several options when it comes to maps and game modes.

Many fan favorite maps from past games and remastered editions have been added to the game over the years. There are also different game modes that cater to the needs of all types of players. Overall, Call of Duty Modern Warfare's multi-player experience remains at a high level even after 2 years of release.

Should someone play Call of Duty Modern Warfare in 2022?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is in the making but it will still take several months for it to be finished. Call of Duty Vanguard and Cold War have their own set of problems, with the former still needing some important patches and updates.

Also Read Article Continues below

The multi-player scene is quite active and it doesn't take too much of a wait time to get into a match. With many of the post-release issues now sorted, Call of Duty Modern Warfare is definitely worth playing in 2022.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider