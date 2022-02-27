Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is reportedly going to change its skill-based matchmaking system

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was recently confirmed as a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare. It will also be a reboot of the original Modern Warfare 2 that was released in 2009. Recently, it has been reported that one of the most important features of the franchise will change with the release of this title.

Almost every multiplayer game has a matchmaking system based on player ability in the form of skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) and this is no different for Call of Duty. Its main aim is to match players with similar skill levels in a lobby to ensure fair and fun competition. With the release of Modern Warfare II, the franchise will take a different approach towards skill-based matchmaking.

Skill-based matchmaking system to be revised with the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

In recent years, SBMM has received huge backlash from the community of the franchise. Players have demanded a change in the system and Infinity Ward is finally bringing some modifications to the system.

Ralph, a reliable CoD insider, has said that the studio will revise its matchmaking system with Modern Warfare II. However, he did not reveal more details and it was left to players to speculate about what changes will be implemented. He did confirm that disbanding lobbies will not be a part of the tweaking process.

Ralph @RalphsValve Despite plans for revising Modern Warfare II’s SBMM System, Disbanding Lobby’s are supposedly here to stay for all future Premium Call of Duty titles Despite plans for revising Modern Warfare II’s SBMM System, Disbanding Lobby’s are supposedly here to stay for all future Premium Call of Duty titles https://t.co/8Wkv53dnKu

As the days go by, more information regarding this topic will be revealed by Infinity Ward via official announcements. Players need to take this news with a grain of salt until that happens.

Modern Warfare II has already entered its Alpha stage. This period is essential for any franchise as it helps in pointing out possible fixes for bugs, glitches, and overall balance changes. Infinity Ward plans to release a public beta later this year, similar to what they have done for all the games they have released to date.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a release window set for October 2022 and will be available on all major platforms i.e., the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Edited by Danyal Arabi