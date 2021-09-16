Warzone September 15 patch: Nerfs to Krig 6, OTs 9 and more

Call of Duty Warzone recently received a significant weapon balancing update on September 15. The latest patch, rolled out by Raven Software, aims to alter weapons' performance and viability along with several bug fixes.

The new and unexpected Warzone update is trying to bring some of the most overpowered guns in line with their counterparts. This is the third patch in the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded after the September 8 and 9 updates.

The major highlights of the patch note include tweaks to guns like Stoner 63, FARA 83, OTs 9, and Krig 6. Although these changes were anticipated, nobody would've expected them to come this fast.

Changes to BOCW Assault Rifles in Warzone

The Krig 6 is a powerful weapon in the Warzone, but some may think that it's overpowered. This was due to the supreme and unmatched accuracy of the gun. It's probably one of the easiest to use weapons in Warzone due to its almost non-existent recoil.

Although it received a significant downgrade in the last patch, the Warzone developers weren't satisfied by it.

The latest patch increases the recoil to some extent and reduces the neck shot multiplier to 1.1 from 1.3. Nonetheless, this weapon will still be a solid choice for players who want a deadly accurate long-range beamer in Warzone.

Likewise, the QBZ-83 also received a slight recoil increase to make it on par with other ARs. Players can now replace Krig 6 with QBZ-83 for a faster time-to-kill potential by sacrificing some accuracy.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



👀 Here's an early look at the Patch Notes: 📢 Heads up! Tomorrow morning's #Warzone update will contain various Weapon and Attachment adjustments.👀 Here's an early look at the Patch Notes: 📢 Heads up! Tomorrow morning's #Warzone update will contain various Weapon and Attachment adjustments.



👀 Here's an early look at the Patch Notes: https://t.co/oTk1OIK79K

The changes to FARA 83 are more on the neutral side. The maximum and minimum damage ranges have been decreased to 25 and 23, respectively. Meanwhile, the head, neck, and upper torso multipliers have been increased to 1.56, 1.2, and 1.1, respectively.

These changes to the FARA 83 are intended to make the gun viable for multiple ranges in Warzone, rather than its staple long-range.

Finally, the "gun-kick" on the Cold War AK-47 has been polished. It is still rather unclear whether this change is buff or nerf.

Changes to BOCW Submachine Guns in Warzone

The OTs 9 has remained the king of close-quarters combat since its release back in Season 4. The properties of this weapon have been changed significantly to shake up the SMG meta in Warzone.

The gun received a minor recoil increase along with a reduction in maximum and minimum damage ranges to 31 and 21, respectively. The neck multiplier was reduced to 1, whereas the headshot multiplier was increased to 1.52.

TEC-9 also received an unexpected balance which impacts the gun significantly. The maximum and minimum damage ranges were brought down to 24 and 22, respectively. However, the neck shot multiplier has increased slightly to 1.1.

Stoner 63 and AUG adjustments

Apart from the changes to ARs and SMGs, an LMG and a Tactical Rifle also received some patch work.

Also Read

Light Machine Gun Alpha (BOCW), aka the Stoner 63, received a recoil and gun-kick adjustment. This is a downgrade to the accuracy of the weapon. On the other hand, Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW), or the Cold War AUG, received an improvement as recoil reduction.

These were the most significant changes made to weapons in the latest Warzone update and patch. Players will also get to see the Numbers Event unfold sometime later in Season 5, along with the new Iron Trials '84 game mode in Warzone.

Edited by R. Elahi