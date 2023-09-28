It's not uncommon for EA FC 24 gamers to spend numerous hours and resources to get their favorite in-game footballers. However, you'll need a lot of luck to get what you want from packs in this title. This article covers the remarkable story of a gamer who did the near-impossible on the first day EA's offering was released: getting two of the greatest athletes in football from a single pack.

The video of the player in question getting two amazing athletes can be found below.

Twitter user shares video of getting Ronaldo and Messi from same pack in EA FC 24

One EA FC 24 player called Donk on X had exceptional fortune and managed to get both Ronaldo and Messi from the same pack. This feat was more than a triumph; it was pure, unadulterated gaming magic. You can watch their uploaded clip below:

To grasp the significance of Donk's accomplishment, one must first understand the mechanics of FC 24. In this title, players can open virtual packs containing player items, shirts, and other in-game content. These packs can be obtained via a variety of methods, and they can be purchased as well.

Their contents are usually randomized, and obtaining top-rated players like Ronaldo and Messi is a rare occurrence. This is what makes Donk's achievement so special.

Sports simulation games from Electronic Arts EA are renowned in the gaming industry, and EA FC 24 is no exception. This football game offers the option to assemble a dream team of football heroes, bright visuals, and fast-paced action.

Such offerings immerse fans in the world of their favorite sport, allowing them to take on the role of a manager or player and experience the excitement of competition firsthand. This immersive experience is what keeps players returning to FIFA games year after year.