All EA FC 24 RTTK promo leaks and rumors featuring Erling Haaland

The RTTK promo, coming to EA FC 24 on September 29, will certainly be a popular name, with Erling Haaland leading the way. The special promo's appearance was previously confirmed by EA Sports, making it the first special set of cards for the game's full launch. There have been some interesting rumors that appeared on social media last night, and EA Sports has also conducted an early reveal. While the rumors have all come from FUT Scorecard on social media, the early reveal was posted on UEFA Champions League's X channel.

The Road to the Knockouts promo has been a popular name in the previous FIFA games as well. However, the RTTK promo is appearing much earlier in EA FC 24 compared to the last few years. Once again, the promo will feature live cards that will have the potential to get boosts to stats and overall. While Erling Haaland will likely be the highest-rated card available, there will be more waiting for fans once the promo goes live in less than 48 hours.

Erling Haaland's RTTK card in EA FC 24 will be a sought-after commodity

Erling Haaland is the top-rated card in EA FC 24, and his gold item has some incredible Playstyles to enhance his in-game performances further. The RTTK version might have the same starting overall, but it could get interesting boosts. Based on the rumored conditions for the boosts, it's almost guaranteed that his promo card will get both boosts.

There is some great news for Manchester United fans as well, as club captain Bruno Fernandes is also going to feature in the promo. Like Haaland, he also has some incredible Playstyles, and a promo card will certainly make matters much more interesting.

Napoli's star forward Victor Osimhen will also get a promo card, which will likely have a higher overall than his base version. Osimhen's base item also doesn't have a Playstyle+, which might not be the case with his RTTK version.

Aside from rumors, the official UEFA Champions League page also decided to reveal three other cards that will be available in packs starting Friday. These are the only three items, in fact, that are confirmed for an appearance.

The trio of Deiver Machado, Lois Openda, and Leonardo Bonucci will all have new promo cards under the RTTK banner. Even if they don't get boosts in the future, the items of all three footballers are noticeably better in stats and overall compared to their base versions.

It remains to be seen which new cards are leaked online on social media before the promo actually releases tomorrow night. While many of the new entries will be added to packs, more options are expected to be available via SBCs and objectives in EA FC 24.