EA FC 24 leaks hint at Haaland, Bonucci, Openda, and Machado being part of the RTTK promo

With the Road to the Knockouts promo fast approaching in EA FC 24, social media has been replete with leaks hinting at players like Haaland, Bonucci, Openda, and Machado as special cards being part of this event. It's worth noting that the latter three superstar athletes have been confirmed by UEFA as being part of this promo's lineup. Haaland's inclusion, on the other hand, is still just speculation.

The RTTK event will feature live items that receive upgrades over time based on their team's performance in UEFA tournaments. Several notable leaks suggest EA FC 24 cover star Erling Haaland will be its part. When it comes to the other three players, the official UEFA Champions League account has provided fans with an early reveal featuring Bonucci, Openda, and Machado.

Note: This article is based on leaks by Twitter/FUTScoreboard and Twitter/ChampionsLeague.

Leonardo Bonucci, Lois Openda, and Deiver Machado have been officially confirmed as part of the EA FC 24 RTTK promo

With the RTTK promo's collaboration with UEFA, any leaks provided by the official Champions League account can be considered to be accurate. What it revealed regarding Leonardo Bonucci, Lois Openda, and Deiver Machado's inclusions in the RTTK promo can be found below.

What do these cards look like?

Expand Tweet

These three players have received massive initial boosts to their overall ratings and stats. They possess the following key attributes:

Bonucci (OVR- 88)

Pace: 75

Shooting: 63

Passing: 75

Dribbling: 76

Defending: 88

Physicality: 81

Lois Openda (OVR- 85)

Pace: 94

Shooting: 82

Passing: 73

Dribbling: 83

Defending: 36

Physicality: 81

Deiver Machado

Pace: 85

Shooting: 72

Passing: 77

Dribbling: 81

Defending: 76

Physicality: 80

Based on these ratings and the potential for future upgrades, these players will be extremely overpowered in this game's current meta.

Erling Haaland has been leaked to be part of the RTTK roster in EA FC 24

Unlike the UEFA's Early Reveal, this brand-new leak is purely speculative and comes from trustworthy but unofficial sources. FUT Scoreboard took to Twitter to announce the inclusion of EA FC 24 cover star Erling Haaland in RTTK —undoubtedly the most prominent name rumored to be part of this event.

Expand Tweet

The Norwegian marksman is widely regarded as one of the best players around right now. This is due to his goal-scoring prowess, shattering records for Manchester City and earning an immense upgrade to his base rating in FC 24.

What will RTTK Haaland look like?

FUT Scoreboard predicts that this special card could be 92-rated with these stats:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 94

Passing: 68

Dribbling: 82

Defending: 46

Physicality: 89

With stats like these, he could potentially become one of the most overpowered attackers in EA FC 24's current meta.