Who features on EA FC24 cover? Official cover image star revealed

With Electronic Arts revealing details about the EA FC24 today, the hype surrounding the upcoming football game is at an all-time high. Hundreds of fans are tuning in to see the successor to the popular FIFA franchise. While the Ultimate Edition cover, featuring a whopping 31 star footballers from worldwide, had been revealed a couple of days ago, the standard edition will reportedly feature only one.

Some of the greatest footballers of our time, from Beckham to Messi, have graced FIFA game covers. The same has been occupied by French maestro Kylian Mbappe since 2021, with Chelsea's Sam Kerr joining him in FIFA 23. With a brand new IP, Electronic Arts have also redone the cover for EA FC24, and reportedly the new kid on the block is Manchester City's Norwegian machine, Erling Haaland himself.

The cover has been released on the PS Store, making it official, and Haaland fans are going berserk over the new design.

"End of the Mbappe Era": Social media reacts as EA FC24 cover with Haaland is revealed

The 22-year-old Manchester United forward debuted in 2022 and has mesmerized football fans worldwide with his mechanical precision in front of goal. He is leading his side to the Premier League title, so not many will be complaining about seeing Haaland take center stage as EA FC24's cover star.

Fans of Mbappe have also reacted to the fact that he will be taken off the cover. Having been a staple for FIFA games since FIFA 21, a fan noted that the Mbappe era was over with the coming of EA Sports' new IP.

As mentioned before, Haaland joins some of the greatest players to play the beautiful game as he becomes the latest player to grace the cover of the premier football game. Previous entries have had legends like Ronaldinho, Kaka, Wayne Rooney, Bergkamp, and many more.

The Standard and Premium Edition prices have also been revealed today in EA FC24's reveal stream. For more information, stay tuned to this space.

