FIFA 23 Preseason Join the Club and New Era objectives: How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

With the Preseason promo now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers can now complete a variety of objectives and SBCs to earn rewards in the upcoming EA FC 24 Ultimate Team as well. This is an extremely enticing concept, as it will keep gamers engaged with the FUT grind till the very end and reward them for their efforts in the future title.

EA FC 24 will be released worldwide within this month, and hype is higher than ever for the future of the rebranded franchise. Social media has been replete with guaranteed information and leaks regarding the game, addding to the excitement and discussion. With the Preseason promo being introduced, gamers can now earn rewards in the upcoming title by just engaging in various activities in FIFA 23.

Join the Club and New Era objectives allow gamers to earn content for EA FC 24 by playing FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Preseason has kicked off with a variety of content being released for gamers to enjoy in FIFA 23, including SBCs, re-released players in packs, and multiple objectives. This includes the New Era and Join the Club objectives, both of which have a double-fold benefit of unlocking rewards in both FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

How to complete the Join the Club objective in FIFA 23?

This is a gameplay-based objective that can be completed in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champions. It will provide gamers with various packs and player picks in the current iteration of the series, as well as a Join the Club pack in EA FC 24 that contains three rare gold players from each EFIGS league.

The stipulations of the objective reflects the nature of the pack on offer:

Premier League : Score in four separate matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with minimum seven Premier League players in your starting eleven.

: Score in four separate matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with minimum seven Premier League players in your starting eleven. La Liga : Score in four separate matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with minimum seven La Liga players in your starting eleven.

: Score in four separate matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with minimum seven La Liga players in your starting eleven. Serie A : Score in four separate matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with minimum seven Serie A players in your starting eleven.

: Score in four separate matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with minimum seven Serie A players in your starting eleven. Bundesliga : Score in four separate matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with minimum seven Bundesliga players in your starting eleven.

: Score in four separate matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with minimum seven Bundesliga players in your starting eleven. Ligue 1:Score in four separate matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with minimum seven Ligue 1 players in your starting eleven.

The most ideal way to complete the objective is to attempt it in Squad Battles, which is the most beginner-friendly mode in FIFA 23.

How to complete the New Era objective in FIFA 23?

This is an SBC-based objective that only consists of three segments. Each can be completed by one successful completion of the New Era SBC, and offers gamers a Five 85+ players pack, with the overall group reward being an 85+ x 10 players pack.

These are the requirements for the New Era SBC:

Player level: Exactly Bronze

Players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is 2,200 coins per completion, and it can be completed once per day. It allows gamers to unlock a New Era Pack in EA FC 24, which contains two rare gold players, a Coin boost, and a Base Hero 5-game loan pack.