WATCH: Twitch streamer realizes her teammate is female, immediately changes her tone on livestream

Amidst the usual toxicity in the Twitch community, it really is a breeze of fresh air to see some wholesome and/or hilarious moments on stream.

Now, the incident in question might encourage some comments about the notion of equality in the field of gaming, especially in terms of behavior. However, this one is a genuinely hilarious incident, although it does have something to do with how differently men and women are treated in a lobby.

Twitch streamer Gremlindy was accidentally flashed (not like that) by a teammate who was playing Phoenix while streaming Valorant. Those who play the game know how annoying it is, and Gremlindy appropriately replied with "Oh Phoenix, what the f---!"

However, a female voice apologized from the other end and Gremlindy immediately went "Oh, it’s okay don’t worry, never mind" in a really sweet voice.

The entire situation was really hilarious and became more so when another member of the lobby pointed it out.

Twitch streamer Gremlindy's laughter steals the show during the entire incident

Another member of the lobby pointed out Gremlindy's change of tone rather hilariously when she absolutely lost it and broke out into hysterical laughter. In fact, it was her laughter that was most talked about in the comment section when this Twitch clip was posted on Reddit.

In case people cannot make out what is being said in the video, here is a rough transcript, courtesy of u/handsupmofo and u/Pyropolac's comments:

Gremlindy: Oh Phoenix, what the f---!

Phoenix: I’m so sorry

Gremilndy: oh, it’s okay don’t worry, never mind

Sassy guy: Wait, wait, did you change your mind because, oh is that, OH, well excuse me! I apologize to you instead! Oh my god! OH! Flash me again or whatever you just did, yaaa!

This one has got to be one of the most hilarious incidents on Twitch streams in a long while. Furthermore, it is really rare to see players keep their cool like this during Valorant streams. Usually, it is either people smoking other players or promising to do so and failing.

