“We have to fight this problem out” - IShowSpeed proposes to settle his beef with KSI through boxing match

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" took to his stream yesterday (May 10) to propose a boxing session with JJ "KSI," the popular UK-based YouTuber and boxer. Darren was motivated to make this proposal after watching a video in which KSI mocked him. In response, Darren expressed a willingness to settle their differences through a sparring match.

KSI and Darren have worked together, with KSI making a few appearances on Darren's live stream. Additionally, the two have played in a charity football match that included some humorous moments.

Despite their previous collaborations, the streamer from Ohio feels that there is an ongoing conflict between them and said:

“We have to fight this problem out”

Are KSI and IShowSpeed really beefing?

It's safe to assume that neither of them harbors any ill will towards the other, and their interactions are most likely playful exchanges. However, IShowSpeed believes that KSI no longer likes him and suggested the idea of a boxing match. He said:

"Like bro, I will put these f**king hands on you and beat your a**. See look bro, at first we were cool bro. But like, this guy keeps talking sh*t. Bro, I'm in London. Bro, do you wanna do a (boxing match)"

He continued:

"Yo bro, KSI, see, look, bro, I don't know why you don't like me anymore but it seems like we have to like, fight this problem out, bro. We could do a quick sparring match. Headgear, shorts, whatever. Do a little quick little sparring match together. For two minutes. Show me that Nigerian strength."

Despite the passionate proposal, it's worth noting that KSI and Darren have very different physiques. KSI has more boxing experience and has the advantage of height and weight. Any potential match between them would likely be uneven. Perhaps, they could reconcile by competing against each other in FIFA instead.

Here's what the fans said

The clip was shared on IShowSpeed's clips channel, which generated a lot of comments. Here are a few of them:

Fans give their take on the banterous rant

Speaking about boxing, KSI is scheduled to fight Joe Fournier in the Misfits Boxing 007 event on May 13. This will be KSI's seventh boxing match as a social media influencer boxer.

