"He cannot fight!" - IShowSpeed gives his take on KSI's latest boxing victory vs. FaZe Temperrr

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" took to his stream to give his take on the recently concluded Misfits Boxing event featuring fellow YouTuber JJ "KSI." The latter won the match against FaZe Temperrr in the very first round after a knockout blow.

Darren, 17, has expressed his intentions to fight KSI on several occasions, albeit thought to be no more than a casual joke. The duo has shared a rather friendly rivalry over the past few months, culminating in their meeting at the Sidemen's Charity match in September 2022.

IShowSpeed was not impressed by KSI's latest victory in yesterday's event. Reacting to the video clip of his first-round victory, Darren exclaimed:

"He cannot fight!"

IShowSpeed gives his verdict on KSI's latest fight

IShowSpeed is no stranger when it comes to sharing a banterous remark or two, especially with regard to KSI's boxing abilities. Reacting to the latter's win against FaZe Temperrr, the Ohio-born streamer declared:

"He cannot fight! Watch this. Look, look. Bro, KSI cannot fight, just watch. Like bro, look how he square up. Like bro what are you doing?"

He continued:

"Look at him, he thinks he's tough and stuff, this little, oh my, he thinks he's so tough. like, bro, he thinks he's so tough. Forehead maxed out, 20-inch forehead. KSI, fight a real fighter bro. Then I will give you the props bro. Chat, come on now bro."

(Timestamp: 00:05:26)

Upon being provoked by the viewer, the streamer boldly claimed that he would defeat KSI in a boxing match. He stated:

"I'm about to chill! Cause I can beat KSI. Yo chat, I can beat KSI. Yo chat, I can beat KSI in a fight. I can beat him in a fight. Yo chat, you better look up 'IShowSpeed fight'."

The streamer did not restrict his remarks to his stream. Following the UK YouTuber's match, IShowSpeed took to his Twitter account to reiterate his message of asking JJ to take on a more challenging opponent:

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui fight a real fighter ksi fight a real fighter ksi

How fans reacted to the streamer's take on the match

The streamer's reactions are seldom overlooked due to overdone claims and actions. Reacting to his latest rant, fans shared a host of comments. While some hinted that a match between the two would break the internet, others recognized that he was only joking. Here are some of them:

Fans react to Darren's latest rant (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

For those wondering, KSI currently has a 5-0 record in his boxing career, with four KO wins. His biggest challenge was his bout with Logan Paul, which UK based streamer won by a split decision.

