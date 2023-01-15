"Fight a real fighter KSI" - IShowSpeed, Logan Paul, and others react as KSI knocks out FaZe Temperrr in the first round

UK YouTuber-cum-boxer JJ "KSI" took yet another stride in his already illustrious influencer boxing career after dropping FaZe Temperrr to the canvas within two minutes of their fight.

The empathetic win, dubbed "unbelievable" by DAZN, took the online world by storm, garnering a foray of reactions from creators around the globe. This was JJ's sixth cross-over boxing match and his fifth victory overall. With past victories against Logan Paul and now Temperrr, JJ has firmly established himself as one of the prime faces of influencer boxing.

Reacting to his latest victory, Darren "IShowSpeed," who has a rather friendly and comical rivalry with the boxer, stated:

"Fight a real fighter KSI"

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui fight a real fighter ksi fight a real fighter ksi

KSI drops FaZe Temperrr in the first round, leaving the boxing community stunned

KSI, who was initially contracted to a fight against Dillon Danis, dealt a vicious knockout blow to FaZe Temperrr to claim his fifth crossover boxing victory. After trading jabs in the first couple of minutes of the round, JJ decided to end the match in double quick time. This was his fastest-recorded victory.

Following the empathic victory in the main event of Misfits Boxing 004, the online community shared a host of reactions. To start off, Jake Paul, often considered KSI's biggest nemesis, reacted by suggesting that he enjoyed watching JJ win in hopes of having their own fight.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me. I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me.

The elder of the Paul brothers, Logan, also posted his reaction following JJ's win over Temperrr. Posting a picture of PRIME Hydration, the duo's business venture, Logan Paul tweeted:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul About to watch the most hydrated man in boxing move to 4-0 tonight 🥊 @KSI About to watch the most hydrated man in boxing move to 4-0 tonight 🥊 @KSI https://t.co/6K6BxBmxAq

Recognizing the brutal victory, online reporter Jake Lucky posted:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky KSI just bodied FaZe Temperrr dear lord KSI just bodied FaZe Temperrr dear lord

Derek Chisora, a British professional fighter who recently took on Tyson Fury, also posted a video recording JJ's instant reaction to the victory:

JJ's younger brother, Deji, also shared a heartwarming tweet stating that he was "proud" of JJ. He wrote:

Deji @Deji So proud of my bro So proud of my bro https://t.co/HpuU7p27q3

Sidemen, JJ's YouTube group took to its account to share a tweet in the spirit of the game:

Sidemen @Sidemen What a night. Big respect to @Temperrr for stepping in and taking the fightWhat a night. Big respect to @Temperrr for stepping in and taking the fight 👊 What a night.

The FaZe clan returned the favor by sharing a video of the two fighters embracing. A true sporting moment:

Here are some of the other relevant reactions to the fight:

Wade Plem @WadePlem



KSI is evolving Oh my god.. statement madeKSI is evolving Oh my god.. statement made KSI is evolving 👀

Misfits Boxing @MisfitsBoxing



This got admin welling up



#KSITemper | @PrimeHydrate | @Stake Two GOAT’s congratulate each other on their winsThis got admin welling up Two GOAT’s congratulate each other on their wins ❤️This got admin welling up 😢#KSITemper | @PrimeHydrate | @Stake https://t.co/9NjYynAESz

Troydan @Troydan KSI knocks Faze out easily in the first round. Yellow shorts had no business being in a main event fight with JJ KSI knocks Faze out easily in the first round. Yellow shorts had no business being in a main event fight with JJ https://t.co/g3DrOWxo8a

Leon Wills @LeonWills101



No injuries

Easy win



Might as well go again next month against Fournier



And then fight again in July/Aug



Get the Rounds in!!!! @KSI needs to fight on the #Misfits005 eventNo injuriesEasy winMight as well go again next month against FournierAnd then fight again in July/AugGet the Rounds in!!!! @KSI needs to fight on the #Misfits005 event No injuries Easy winMight as well go again next month against FournierAnd then fight again in July/Aug Get the Rounds in!!!!

With KSI claiming yet another win to further his boxing aspirations, fans anticipate the latter to take on Jake Paul sometime later this year. The Sidemen member has already stated his intentions to take on the American by the end of 2023. It remains to be seen if JJ will feature in the next Misfits Boxing event in February.

