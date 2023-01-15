"Fight a real fighter KSI" - IShowSpeed, Logan Paul, and others react as KSI knocks out FaZe Temperrr in the first round

UK YouTuber-cum-boxer JJ "KSI" took yet another stride in his already illustrious influencer boxing career after dropping FaZe Temperrr to the canvas within two minutes of their fight.
The empathetic win, dubbed "unbelievable" by DAZN, took the online world by storm, garnering a foray of reactions from creators around the globe. This was JJ's sixth cross-over boxing match and his fifth victory overall. With past victories against Logan Paul and now Temperrr, JJ has firmly established himself as one of the prime faces of influencer boxing.
Reacting to his latest victory, Darren "IShowSpeed," who has a rather friendly and comical rivalry with the boxer, stated:
"Fight a real fighter KSI"
KSI drops FaZe Temperrr in the first round, leaving the boxing community stunned
KSI, who was initially contracted to a fight against Dillon Danis, dealt a vicious knockout blow to FaZe Temperrr to claim his fifth crossover boxing victory. After trading jabs in the first couple of minutes of the round, JJ decided to end the match in double quick time. This was his fastest-recorded victory.
Following the empathic victory in the main event of Misfits Boxing 004, the online community shared a host of reactions. To start off, Jake Paul, often considered KSI's biggest nemesis, reacted by suggesting that he enjoyed watching JJ win in hopes of having their own fight.
The elder of the Paul brothers, Logan, also posted his reaction following JJ's win over Temperrr. Posting a picture of PRIME Hydration, the duo's business venture, Logan Paul tweeted:
Recognizing the brutal victory, online reporter Jake Lucky posted:
Derek Chisora, a British professional fighter who recently took on Tyson Fury, also posted a video recording JJ's instant reaction to the victory:
JJ's younger brother, Deji, also shared a heartwarming tweet stating that he was "proud" of JJ. He wrote:
Sidemen, JJ's YouTube group took to its account to share a tweet in the spirit of the game:
The FaZe clan returned the favor by sharing a video of the two fighters embracing. A true sporting moment:
Here are some of the other relevant reactions to the fight:
With KSI claiming yet another win to further his boxing aspirations, fans anticipate the latter to take on Jake Paul sometime later this year. The Sidemen member has already stated his intentions to take on the American by the end of 2023. It remains to be seen if JJ will feature in the next Misfits Boxing event in February.
