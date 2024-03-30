"We had to film it twice": MrBeast reveals his upcoming deserted island video was too "rough"

In a now-deleted post on X, YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" talked about the difficulties faced by him and his team while filming an upcoming video situated on a deserted island. As per the post, the premise of the video involves him and his friends spending a week on the island. However, calling the experience "extremely rough," he informed that the filming had to be done twice.

Explaining the reason behind the initial stoppage, he shared that he was afflicted with a large number of bug bites, along with getting sunburned when he slept there for "the first time."

He stated:

"Our new 7 days on deserted island video is extremely rough. We had to film it twice because the first time I woke up during the challenge with like 1,000 bug bites/sun burn and couldn’t keep going"

In the now-deleted post, MrBeast talks about their "rough" island experience (Image via MrBeast/X)

MrBeast shares the difficulties faced by him during the filming of new "deserted island" video

MrBeast is well-known for the variety of large-scale projects and challenges he showcases on his channel. One type of such content is his "7 days" challenge videos, where the creator spends a week at various unhospitable or dangerous locations with his friends and films the experience for the entertainment of fans.

As seen in the latest video, the creator and his crew arrived at the island on a raft, and within four hours, were able to set up a shelter and a fireplace for themselves. The survival crate that they had been supplied with contained food, water, and a flare, in case someone got injured. As nighttime arrived, the crew was able to start a fire, using sunscreen as fuel to light it.

However, as he explained in the post, his experience on the island was a "rough" one, with the creator already obtaining a sunburn by the end of the first day. The creator could also be seen tossing and turning throughout the first night, sleeping uncomfortably.

Bug bites on Jimmy's right hand (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)

By the second night, things took a turn for worse as the entire group was attacked all night by bugs that infested the island, with Chandler and Jimmy suffering the most. Jimmy stated that he and Chandler could not get any sleep at all during the second night, and had to catch up on sleep the following morning.

