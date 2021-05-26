"We hope that as the number of our partners in India grows, we will be able to benefit as many streamers as possible": Jakub Janaszek, Brand Manager, Streamcoi

Streamcoi is a real-time multi-streaming platform that has completely revolutionized bulk live-stream management. It allows content creators to display content on multiple live stream channels simultaneously without latency.

Content implementation and channel preparation generally take a long time and require expertise. Streamcoi's quick and easy streamer setup allows users to configure their content display without any hassle and simultaneously run across multiple streams.

Streamcoi has also been working towards streamlining much of how content creators and esports organizations can grow their businesses in a volatile industry.

In an interview with Sayantan Chowdhury of Sportskeeda Esports, Jakub Janaszek, Brand Manager of Streamcoi, went over some key insights and features of the platform.

He also opened up about the vision, operational procedures, and future activities of Streamcoi and the organization's desire to grow its business in India.

In conversation with Jakub Janaszek, Brand Manager of Streamcoi

Q. Streamcoi as a multidimensional streaming platform is a jackpot for professionals as well as budding streamers. Considering its immense possibilities in the long run, could you please brief the organization’s operational concept for our readers?

Jakub Janaszek: Thank you for your kind words! Livestreaming is growing very fast right now. Viewers spent a staggering total of 6.3 billion hours watching Twitch streams alone in the first quarter of 2021. This is a rise of 97%, or almost double the amount of hours watched from this time in 2020.

Managing multiple streamers can be challenging.

However, managing many streamers and running sponsorship campaigns with them is a difficult challenge - you have to contact each streamer separately, post content manually and the statistics are inaccurate. That's why we created Streamcoi - our simple dashboard allows streamer managers or producers to automatically manage 5, 50 or 500 streamers and run campaigns with very accurate statistics. We want esports organizations, agencies and tournament organizers to be able to easily monetise their projects and keep influencer work to a minimum.

Q. The Streamcoi model of stream management is unique and highly innovative in all aspects. There are hardly any other organizations currently working on the same model as Streamcoi. So, how did it start and what led to this concept?

Jakub Janaszek: I can say that Streamcoi was born out of the frustration of managing multiple streamers at the same time, as we were its first users ourselves. Our team was responsible for creating devils.one, which now has over 30 streamers, and the organization of Games Clash Masters tournaments with numerous international broadcasts.

Streamcoi allows to manage multiple channels at once (Image via Streamcoi)

We needed a tool that would make it easier to manage content on multiple channels at once, and when it worked, we decided to share the technology with people working in our industry around the world.

Q. There are numerous infant game-streaming companies all across the world, struggling to step up, primarily due to financial issues and lack of strategic approach. How does Streamcoi help these smaller esports organizations in monetizing and managing their streamers?

Jakub Janaszek: We want to give esports teams and agencies not only an easy-to-use technology that allows them to implement valuable sponsorship campaigns and promote team products, but also educate them on how to use it. In addition to the dashboard itself, each of our users has access to sales/promotion materials, tutorials, or webinars about streamer monetisation. Our team also supports users at every stage of the campaign. We have the know-how from our campaigns and help users replicate the same in their regions.

Q. While dealing with live campaigns on a huge scale, there are more than hundreds or thousands of streamers accessing and running their streams on the platform simultaneously. How do the Streamcoi devs manage to sort out the operational issues, if any? Are there any kinds of crowd size limitations in Streamcoi?

Jakub Janaszek: From the perspective of our technology, it doesn't matter whether the user has 5 or 500 streamers, as in one of our projects for MADMONQ in the Czech Republic. He can manage all of them from one dashboard and in real time. For now, however, Streamcoi only works on Twitch and YouTube, but we plan to integrate with other platforms as well.

Q. The world has become more online-centric for the past two years, considering all sorts of gathering restrictions due to the pandemic. Does Streamcoi have any plan to enter the competitive esports scene, tying up with pro tournaments like the LEC, LCS, VCT, or The International in the near future?

Jakub Janaszek: We already have features for tournament organizers. From a technological perspective, it doesn't matter if it's a streamer or a tournament channel. Projects that have used Streamcoi include the WD Black Cup, which displays partner content on multiple participating streams at the same time, and BLAST Rising by Fantasy Expo collecting reports for partners in real time.

Q. Last year, G2 Esports displayed their content using Streamcoi across multiple streams simultaneously, during their Valorant European Brawl. How do you plan to bring your platform to mainstream events and inspire other professional esports teams to utilize the same?

Jakub Janaszek: In recent months, mainly due to lockdowns, a lot of mainstream projects from the areas of music, sport or fashion have moved online. However, the solutions they use are exactly the same as those we have known for years in esports and gaming. And the same goes for Streamcoi - using our technology, we want everyone streaming to be able to manage and monetise content easily.

How Streamcoi operation works, featuring G2 Esports (Image via Streamcoi)

G2 Valorant Brawl was a great example of how, in the times of pandemic, online events like this are a great way for esports teams to build relationships with fans. With Streamcoi, even without production knowledge, managers can easily implement this type of event.

Q. Mobile gaming is slowly gaining its shape in the Esports industry. There are millions of streamers all across the globe streaming popular mobile games like PUBG Mobile, Wild Rift, Clash Royale, etc. via various online streaming platforms. Can we expect to see a mobile application of Streamcoi anytime soon?

Jakub Janaszek: I agree that mobile live streaming and its popularity is amazing. Many of the influencers are working with our partners' influencers stream using a mobile device and there is no problem managing them using Streamcoi. However, from the perspective of the manager who handles campaigns, a desktop is necessary because they need it to add animated campaign content.

Q. After collaborating with lots of esteemed organizations like G2 Esports, Ambush Esport, TEC, BIG, Wizards, etc., Streamcoi has taken massive steps towards expanding their vision in the global esports industry. What’s next? Any new feature or innovative sub-model stacked up in the brains of the organizational heads?

Jakub Janaszek: We are implementing version 2.0 of the dashboard, which will not only make it easier to implement current campaigns, but will also have many new features, such as more accurate statistics for each streamer, or campaigns that change content depending on external data. Imagine a campaign that automatically displays a different partner product promotion in the morning and evening.

We are also developing our second product inStreamly. inStreamly is a marketplace where hundreds of independent streamers can connect with brands. By integrating both products, Streamcoi users can also automatically join their streamers' brand campaigns.

Q. Streamcoi’s recent partnership with The Esports Club is nothing less than a landmark for the Indian esports communities. How do you see this collaboration help in shaping up and revolutionizing the sports in India, considering the country’s naive esports scene?

Jakub Janaszek: The beautiful thing about esports is that despite the different countries, we operate internationally because games, platforms and solutions are exactly the same. The partnership with The Esports Club is very important to us because they show that automation and innovative solutions for partners are just as valuable, regardless of region.

Just as we created this tool for ourselves a year ago and shared it with other companies, now our users are helping us to educate their regions about the potential that our livestreaming campaigns bring.

Q. What are Streamcoi’s future plans focusing on the Indian esports content creators? What sort of community engagement are you expecting from the TEC partnership concerning their upcoming tournaments?

Jakub Janaszek: We operate in the background and only provide the tool. It is our users who use it for amazing campaigns and projects. When we see tournaments or campaigns that were not possible before without our technology, it's the best reward for us.

We hope that as the number of our partners in India grows, we will be able to minimize the work of as many streamers as possible, and let them focus on the game while the managers take care of the rest. One of the major challenges for esports organizations is finding sources of monetisation. We believe and see livestreaming campaigns becoming one of the most important sources of revenue.