"We're committed to making Hitwicket a global game": Hitwicket CEO discusses development and future goals

Ever since its arrival, Hitwicket has been a sensation. It has found an ardent fan base not only in the country that lives and breathes cricket (India) but also overseas, reporting over five million downloads across 100 countries.

So when I found myself with the opportunity to pick the brain of Kashyap Reddy, co-founder and CEO, I took the chance to learn about Hitwicket's development journey, the future goals that the team has set, and the general game development scene in India.

In conversation with Kashyap Reddy about Hitwicket and its journey

Q: Thanks for taking the time to talk with us. Can you please introduce Hitwicket to those who aren’t yet aware of the title?

Kashyap: Hitwicket is a strategy-based mobile cricket game that offers a unique gaming experience where you are the owner, coach, and captain of a virtual cricket team. With over five million downloads across 100 countries, the game stands out as the highest-rated mobile cricket game app, known for its comprehensive gameplay that allows players to make strategic decisions to build and manage their teams.

Unlike any other cricket game, in Hitwicket you handle the end-to-end roles of owning and managing your cricket team along with leading it to victory in intense cricket encounters. This gives the user complete control of running a team and adds a strategic depth to the game which appeals to cricket fans ranging from 10 to 60-year-olds.

Another interesting fact about the game is our diverse user community where 19% of the users are women which showcases a more widespread reach. So, whether you're a casual gamer or a cricket enthusiast, Hitwicket provides an immersive and engaging cricketing experience unlike any other mobile game out there.

Q: How did the idea of Hitwicket come to be? Were there any other sports that you guys considered? Any special reason for choosing cricket?

Kashyap: My childhood interest in creating board games, coupled with my later involvement in online gaming, combined with Keerti's shared love and passion for cricket, laid the foundation for building a mobile cricket game that captured the strategic essence of the sport.

In a landscape dominated by international titles and the evolving gaming scene in the country, Hitwicket was created with a vision of a game made in India for the world.

The decision to focus on cricket was inspired by our belief in the sport's strategic depth and inherent engagement. Drawing parallels with successful football management games, we recognized that cricket, with its tactical intricacies, offered a huge opportunity to build a strategy-based gaming experience.

Despite cricket's immense popularity in India, there was an absence of games that captured the essence of strategic cricket gameplay. Hitwicket sought to fill this gap by offering a unique and immersive gaming experience that resonated with cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Q: How has the development experience been for Hitwicket? Any particular insights or difficulties that you would like to share that shaped what Hitwicket is at present?

Kashyap: Developing Hitwicket has been an incredible journey, marked by both challenges and breakthroughs. One of the primary challenges was ensuring the game remained true to the intricacies of cricket while still being fun and accessible for all types of players.

We spent a lot of time fine-tuning the balance between realistic cricket tactics and engaging gameplay. Building a strong community within the game also presented challenges but has ultimately been crucial for fostering player engagement.

Throughout the development, we've learned the importance of listening to our playerbase and regularly updating the game, which has significantly shaped what Hitwicket is today.

Q: The game holds a positive rating and is a hit among players. Did you expect such a reaction before the launch?

Kashyap: We always strive to improve and innovate, constantly competing not just with the most modern games on the market, but also with ourselves. While we were confident in Hitwicket's potential, the level of enthusiasm and positive ratings it has received surpassed our expectations.

This success is both humbling and motivating. It confirms that our commitment to evolving and enhancing the game resonates well with our audience, driving us to keep pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve in the strategic gaming landscape.

Q: From being the winner of the PM Innovation Challenge to tying up with Harsha Bhogle, Hitwicket has been hitting it all around the park. How do you feel about the success and what do you consider to be the biggest highlight?

Kashyap: We are tremendously proud of what we've achieved with Hitwicket, from winning the PM Innovation Challenge to our collaboration with Harsha Bhogle. Each milestone has been a step forward in our journey.

A particularly memorable moment was when Tim Cook met our team and referred to Hitwicket as India's top-rated cricket app. That recognition was not just an honor but a testament to our impact and reach.

Our vision extends beyond India. We're committed to making Hitwicket a global game. With the 2024 World Cup on the horizon, we're gearing up to introduce exciting new features specifically designed to captivate not just our existing fans but also to attract a global audience, including the US.

This initiative is part of our broader strategy to bring the excitement of cricket to new markets and make the game a worldwide phenomenon.

Q: What does the near future hold for Hitwicket? Can you share a sneak peek at what the team is working on?

Kashyap: Looking ahead, the future for Hitwicket is filled with exciting developments. One of the key initiatives we're excited about is the introduction of a Cooperative Mode, which is currently in the experimental stages.

We're planning to launch this new feature in the coming weeks. This Co-op mode will allow players to team up with friends and play collectively against the game environment, enhancing the social aspect of Hitwicket and opening up the experience to a whole new audience.

Additionally, as we approach the 2024 T20 World Cup, we are committed to expanding our global footprint. We're developing features that will appeal to fans not only in established cricket-loving nations but also in new markets like the United States.

Our goal is to make Hitwicket not just a game enjoyed by a niche cricket audience but a global sports strategy phenomenon.

Q: What do you think about the Indian game development scene currently?

Kashyap: The Indian game development scene is currently experiencing a period of remarkable growth and transformation.

According to the State of India Gaming Report FY23, released by Lumikai in collaboration with Google, the industry's revenues reached $3.1 billion in FY23 and are projected to soar to $7.5 billion by FY28. This substantial growth highlights the tremendous potential of the sector.

Moreover, India's gaming landscape is predominantly mobile-centric, with over 96.8% of gamers preferring smartphones or tablets. This trend has significantly shaped the development strategies of local studios, which are increasingly focusing on mobile games to meet the demand.

The vibrancy of the market is further supported by a surge in digital entertainment consumption and an ecosystem that is increasingly favorable to innovation in gaming.

With the government also showing support, as seen in initiatives like the PM Innovation Challenge, the future for Indian game development is not just about competing globally but potentially standing as a global leader in the mobile gaming sector.

The diversity and creativity of local talent are making impactful changes, creating games that resonate both locally and internationally.