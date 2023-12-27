"Welcome to fatherhood": Congratulations pour in as 100 Thieves co-founder Nadeshot announces the birth of his daughter

Matthew Haag, better known by his online alias Nadeshot, recently announced the birth of his daughter. The streamer and his long-time partner, Haley Hey, tied the knot in July this year and revealed that they were expecting in October. The couple had already disclosed the name of their baby, Gracie, in an emotional video on YouTube a few months ago.

In his latest announcement, a short clip posted across social media platforms, Nadeshot revealed that the baby was born five days before Christmas on December 20, 2023.

Considering his reputation in the gaming community due to his time as a professional Call of Duty player and the founding of one of the biggest North American esports organizations, 100 Thieves, the news quickly went viral.

Fans and fellow content creators flooded the comments to congratulate the couple. YouTuber SanchoWest wrote:

"Congrats man!!!! Welcome to fatherhood! Happy to see everyone doing well and healthy."

Fellow streamers TimTheTatman and CourageJD congratulate Nadeshot

As a retired Call of Duty player and part-owner of a popular esports organization, Nadeshot has cemented his position in the gaming community. Thousands of fans still flock to his Twitch broadcasts, where he streams video games like Warzone, Valorant, and other FPS titles. He has over two million followers on the platform. He also vlogs on YouTube, where he has over three million subscribers.

As mentioned before, the 100 Thieves co-owner uploaded a video a couple of months ago to announce that he and his wife were expecting a baby. The video, titled To our daughter, Gracie, garnered a lot of attention from the community, with many fans musing about how times have changed since he started his career as a kid playing Call of Duty to heading his own organization and starting a family.

In the video, Nadeshot predicted that his daughter would be born on January 1, 2024. However, it seems Gracie decided to come early, having been born on December 20, 2023.

Fellow content creators like CourageJD, TimTheTatman, and others have publicly congratulated him on the news. Here are some of the reactions from streamers and fans alike.

Even The Game Awards founder Geoff Keighly wished the couple the very best.

Nadeshot has had a long and illustrious esports career since he started playing professional Call of Duty and is particularly known for his stint with OpTic, where his innovative content creation as a YouTuber made him very popular.