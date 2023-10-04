"To our daughter": 100 Thieves co-owner Nadeshot reveals he will be a father soon in emotional YouTube video

Mattew Haag, better known to the gaming world as Nadeshot, has announced that he is going to be a father in a 17-minute-long video on YouTube. He has also posted a shorter clip from the video on X (formerly Twitter). Fans of the former Call of Duty professional have flooded the comments, congratulating him on his impending fatherhood.

The video, titled "To our Daughter, Gracie," contains the USG of the baby and a gender reveal, with the couple also sharing emotional moments for fans and their daughter who, according to the description, is due on January 1, 2024.

"Bro I am going to cry": Fans and fellow gaming personalities react as Nadeshot announces that he is going to have a daughter early next year

Fans of Nadeshot may remember how he click-baited a bunch of people a couple of years ago when he uploaded a video titled "Our family is growing by 1." The vlog-style video received a lot of backlash when it turned out that it was an elaborate prank.

This time, however, the esports star has clearly stated that his latest video is dedicated to his daughter, also revealing that her full name will be Gracie Haag. The video contains the moment the couple found out about the baby's gender and a few more sweet moments where they broke the news to their friends and family.

The news is obviously a big deal in the gaming community, considering Nadeshot is not only the owner of one of the biggest esports organizations in North America but also Call of Duty royalty. Streamers, gamers, and fans all flocked to social media to congratulate him.

It appears that CourageJD, co-owner of 100 Thieves and a close friend of Nadeshot, knew about the "secret" and also noted that he could not wait to be an uncle.

Many fans noted how far the internet personality has come from his early days of livestreaming and vlogging.

Fellow 100 Thieves members and Twitch streamers also expressed their joy after the announcement. Here are some comments from gaming personalities such as I am Wildcat, Kyedae, and Tarik.

Nadeshot has also been embroiled in some controversy recently, with the esports star deciding to drop out of a recent Call of Duty show match after Crimsix's comments about him caused friction between the players.