Why did Nadeshot back out of the OpTic Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Throwback Tournament? Issue with Crimsix explored

OpTic and Hitch are back with yet another Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Throwback Tournament this weekend. However, popular esports professional Matthew "Nadeshot" has withdrawn from the event following the online controversy surrounding Ian "Crimsix." The 100 Thieves co-founder is an integral part of the CoD community, and his exit has caused quite a stir on social media.

For those wondering why Matthew would refuse to participate in the Throwback Tournament a day before the event, the reason lies in a recent podcast hosted by OpTic. In this podcast, Ian, one of Nadeshot's former teammates, made some statements that irked the former Call of Duty professional, who called the story a lie while reacting to it on his stream yesterday.

The drama, however, has grown so much that Nadeshot officially backed out of the tournament and released an "apology" in reply to the official announcement about Arcitys replacing him. Towards the end of the three-minute-long clip, the 100 Thieves founder wished everyone luck, saying:

"I think it (the clip that started the drama) opened up some wounds of compounding interest of angst, stress, of disappointment. It was a whole lot of sh*t going on in my head yesterday and today. I apologize to the entire community... trying to compartmentalize and digest my crazy thoughts."

He continued apologizing to the organizers and the participants:

"Hitch man, I am sorry, hope you have a great event. Crim, FormaL, Seth, sh*t I didn't expect it to be this, yeah, I kind of f*cked up. Gentlemen, enjoy the weekend. Hope you all have a fantastic tournament and sorry again for cancelling last second."

What did Crimsix say on the OpTic podcast to cause drama surrounding Nadeshot and Call of Duty Black Ops tournament?

Call of Duty fans will know that the Nadeshot and Crimsix's history goes back years when they were on the OpTic squad together. The recent controversy pertains to a specific episode of the OpTic Dynasty podcast that blew up.

While talking about one of their interactions in the past, Crimsix appeared to be accusing his former teammate Nadeshot of using their possible tournament wins as a tax write-off. The event in question was the Call of Duty Champs in Advanced Warfare, and the story was Crimsix's way of criticizing Matthew for allegedly not having enough motivation to win as the other players on the team. The FaZe Clan member had said:

"This is why I think I played like dogsh*t. We just played four events in a row, and then on travel day, he is like if we win, I am going to donate to charity, tax write-off. And I am like bro..."

The comment did not sit right with the former OpTic player, who was bombarded with questions about it on his livestream on Twitch. Upon finally watching the clip, he was clearly outraged and denied making these statements. Later, Nadeshot went on a pretty long rant that garnered a lot of attention on social media, where he called Crimsix's statements "imaginary":

"Just to be clear, that OpTic Dynasty podcast clip where @Crimsix just made up an imaginary story out of thin air about my prize earnings and tax write offs is truly insane."

Readers should note that Crimsix has since apologized to Nadeshot, but the former player remains adamant about not attending the Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Throwback Tournament slated to be held on September 23. Viewers will need to tune in to Scump's Twitch channel to watch the official livestream of the tournament.