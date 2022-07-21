Nadeshot reminisces about his old Call of Duty competitive days, claims it was hard to face the OG squad of compLexity Gaming

Matthew "Nadeshot" might have retired from competitive Call of Duty, but he is still very much associated with the game as the CEO and founder of Los Angeles Thieves, the COD team for the esports organization 100 Thieves. Founded in 2020, the team has already left their mark on the sport by snagging the recent Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major.
In the aftermath of the intense LAN battles between the top teams in the game, Nadeshot couldn't help but look back at the good old days when he himself used to go up against some of the best players of all time, particularly the OG squad of compLexity Gaming comprising Karma, Aches, Teepee, and the legendary Crimsix (or C6 as he was known back then).
Call of Duty community looks back at the history of the game after Nadeshot's tweet about the good old days of Call of Duty competitions
The 100 Thieves CEO has been riding the high from their first League win a few days ago. In a recent tweet, he lauded the talent at the championship while also reminding the community about the mid-2010s, which some argue was one of the best times to be playing Call of Duty.
Fans of the game joined long discussions on social media started by Nadeshot about how certain players were at their prime back in the day. Nadeshot named some of them in his tweet, saying how difficult it was to face Crimsix and co when they were with compLexity Gaming and he was with OpTic:
"Me playing against Karma, Aches, Crimsix and Teepee on the same team in the prime of their careers… think about that for a second."
He also mentioned getting carried by fellow OpTic teammate Seth Scumps in the same thread:
"Meanwhile Scump was just dragging me over the finish line"
With more than ten thousand likes at the time of writing, suffice it to say that the Call of Duty community, especially the veterans, took the opportunity to relive some of their younger days. Many remembered compLexity's formidable lineup. They talked about the harsh competition OpTic faced at the time and FazeClan's dominance. Fans also praised Nadeshot for his contributions:
A lot of people had their own opinions about the meta change and the issue of veteran players falling off at competitions:
The Call of Duty franchise started way back in 2003 and has grown ever since. Excluding all the spinoffs and remakes, there are still more than 15 games in the proper series. The competitive scene has adapted and changed with time, and the players have changed with it. The old vs new question is an unending debate, but an occasional trip down memory lane never hurt anyone.