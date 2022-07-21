Nadeshot reminisces about his old Call of Duty competitive days, claims it was hard to face the OG squad of compLexity Gaming

Matthew "Nadeshot" might have retired from competitive Call of Duty, but he is still very much associated with the game as the CEO and founder of Los Angeles Thieves, the COD team for the esports organization 100 Thieves. Founded in 2020, the team has already left their mark on the sport by snagging the recent Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major.

100T Nadeshot @Nadeshot I know people like to say competitive Call of Duty talent has gotten better over the years but y’all literally had me playing against Karma, Aches, Crimsix and Teepee on the same team in the prime of their careers… think about that for a second. I know people like to say competitive Call of Duty talent has gotten better over the years but y’all literally had me playing against Karma, Aches, Crimsix and Teepee on the same team in the prime of their careers… think about that for a second.

In the aftermath of the intense LAN battles between the top teams in the game, Nadeshot couldn't help but look back at the good old days when he himself used to go up against some of the best players of all time, particularly the OG squad of compLexity Gaming comprising Karma, Aches, Teepee, and the legendary Crimsix (or C6 as he was known back then).

Call of Duty community looks back at the history of the game after Nadeshot's tweet about the good old days of Call of Duty competitions

The 100 Thieves CEO has been riding the high from their first League win a few days ago. In a recent tweet, he lauded the talent at the championship while also reminding the community about the mid-2010s, which some argue was one of the best times to be playing Call of Duty.

Fans of the game joined long discussions on social media started by Nadeshot about how certain players were at their prime back in the day. Nadeshot named some of them in his tweet, saying how difficult it was to face Crimsix and co when they were with compLexity Gaming and he was with OpTic:

"Me playing against Karma, Aches, Crimsix and Teepee on the same team in the prime of their careers… think about that for a second."

He also mentioned getting carried by fellow OpTic teammate Seth Scumps in the same thread:

"Meanwhile Scump was just dragging me over the finish line"

100T Nadeshot @Nadeshot Meanwhile Scump was just dragging me over the finish line with his last dying breath breaking hardpoints at will. Good times. Meanwhile Scump was just dragging me over the finish line with his last dying breath breaking hardpoints at will. Good times.

With more than ten thousand likes at the time of writing, suffice it to say that the Call of Duty community, especially the veterans, took the opportunity to relive some of their younger days. Many remembered compLexity's formidable lineup. They talked about the harsh competition OpTic faced at the time and FazeClan's dominance. Fans also praised Nadeshot for his contributions:

Andrew @Sigils @Nadeshot A completely reasonable take lmao. The new kids don’t know hahahah @Nadeshot A completely reasonable take lmao. The new kids don’t know hahahah

Luke @Lukedutchh @Nadeshot You act like you weren't the backbone of the teams you were in. Give yourself credit @Nadeshot You act like you weren't the backbone of the teams you were in. Give yourself credit

DK @JSearchs Faze would probably be mid tier on MW3 or BO1 @Nadeshot Only people who can match the OGs back then are the faze kids. Plus the games have gotten worse every year so I don’t think it’s even closeFaze would probably be mid tier on MW3 or BO1 @Nadeshot Only people who can match the OGs back then are the faze kids. Plus the games have gotten worse every year so I don’t think it’s even close 😂 Faze would probably be mid tier on MW3 or BO1

Classify 😼 @Class @Nadeshot Aye man, the strats & map awareness and knowledge + leadership made you who you were on all those Major wins. You weren’t being dragged, you were side by side 🤝 @Nadeshot Aye man, the strats & map awareness and knowledge + leadership made you who you were on all those Major wins. You weren’t being dragged, you were side by side 🤝 https://t.co/QXAymT0IzN

Alan ‎⎊ @EmpireSZN @Nadeshot You are the goat in your own way, you basically paved the way competitive cod was played for the longest time in 6050. Owned MLG.tv , you also beat them as well. That gold x games metal as well. @Nadeshot You are the goat in your own way, you basically paved the way competitive cod was played for the longest time in 6050. Owned MLG.tv, you also beat them as well. That gold x games metal as well.

Revitalize @Revitalize @Nadeshot Nothing will compare to the struggles OpTic faced leading up to that first X-Games win. Perfect storyline. @Nadeshot Nothing will compare to the struggles OpTic faced leading up to that first X-Games win. Perfect storyline.

Mike Rufail @hastr0 @Nadeshot That was truly a tough era. I didn’t give you much credit back then, but you definitely deserved it looking back. You contributed a lot dude. Don’t sell yourself short. @Nadeshot That was truly a tough era. I didn’t give you much credit back then, but you definitely deserved it looking back. You contributed a lot dude. Don’t sell yourself short.

Mike D @mikedsayshi @Nadeshot What about aches teepee scump and proof or you Jkap merk and bigT? Sheeeeeeesh talk about talent packed absolutely stacked teams. BO1 BO2 Ghost and Advanced Warfare were so much fun to watch because of how amazingly good the competition was at the time. @Nadeshot What about aches teepee scump and proof or you Jkap merk and bigT? Sheeeeeeesh talk about talent packed absolutely stacked teams. BO1 BO2 Ghost and Advanced Warfare were so much fun to watch because of how amazingly good the competition was at the time.

Josh Harper @EMRYStwt @Nadeshot I mean, say what you will about Nade, but he had better stats in his last tournament than some of y'alls favorite players' most recent. @Nadeshot I mean, say what you will about Nade, but he had better stats in his last tournament than some of y'alls favorite players' most recent.

MrDeezo™️ @MrDeezo

compLexity (Black Ops 2)

Evil Geniuses (Ghosts)



If anybody hasn't watched highlights/CAMPS those years...you should. They were unreal. @Nadeshot Fariko.Impact (Black Ops 2)compLexity (Black Ops 2)Evil Geniuses (Ghosts)If anybody hasn't watched highlights/CAMPS those years...you should. They were unreal. @Nadeshot Fariko.Impact (Black Ops 2)compLexity (Black Ops 2)Evil Geniuses (Ghosts)If anybody hasn't watched highlights/CAMPS those years...you should. They were unreal.

A lot of people had their own opinions about the meta change and the issue of veteran players falling off at competitions:

Doug @Censor @Nadeshot People like to think that as time goes on, you’re washed. It’s simply a relentless commitment daily, and some dudes just don’t wanna do that anymore. @Nadeshot People like to think that as time goes on, you’re washed. It’s simply a relentless commitment daily, and some dudes just don’t wanna do that anymore.

Mohamed @Bobary33 @Nadeshot The game got harder and more challenging that is the reason why these guys retired and if they are playing right now they are not the best in the game, no disrespect to anyone that you mentioned they are goats but my point is it's actually harder now and there are more talents @Nadeshot The game got harder and more challenging that is the reason why these guys retired and if they are playing right now they are not the best in the game, no disrespect to anyone that you mentioned they are goats but my point is it's actually harder now and there are more talents

skrapz @skrapzg @Nadeshot Only difference now the games take 0 skill to master would love a Jetpack cod again @Nadeshot Only difference now the games take 0 skill to master would love a Jetpack cod again 😭

Dylan @Dylan67160948 @Bobary33 @Nadeshot It was a different game. The guys at the top now wouldn’t be able to hang back in the day @Bobary33 @Nadeshot It was a different game. The guys at the top now wouldn’t be able to hang back in the day

cherry bear superfan @iPOLARlS @Nadeshot game is different now, more money in it and such, back in the day the storylines were better and the scene had heart, it's a bit empty now. Still support my guy scump tho obviously. Valorant is the new wave. @Nadeshot game is different now, more money in it and such, back in the day the storylines were better and the scene had heart, it's a bit empty now. Still support my guy scump tho obviously. Valorant is the new wave.

Uzi🦇 @TronUzi @Nadeshot The games have gotten easier over time the players didn’t get better @Nadeshot The games have gotten easier over time the players didn’t get better

The Call of Duty franchise started way back in 2003 and has grown ever since. Excluding all the spinoffs and remakes, there are still more than 15 games in the proper series. The competitive scene has adapted and changed with time, and the players have changed with it. The old vs new question is an unending debate, but an occasional trip down memory lane never hurt anyone.

