"Weren't these charges from 2012 to 2015 dropped?" - Sneako reacts to Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's recent arrest

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has responded to the recent developments regarding the arrest of controversial internet personalities Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, which occurred on Monday, March 11. For context, the latter's latest arrest stems from allegations of sexual aggression dating back to 2012 to 2015. The arrest warrant was issued by authorities in the UK.

While live streaming on Rumble, Nico reacted to the news under the impression that Andrew Tate's arrest was linked to a viral clip depicting Tate allegedly assaulting one of his girlfriends, which led to his removal from Big Brother back in 2016.

However, the precise details of the sexual aggression allegations have not yet been disclosed. Nico said this:

"Weren't these charges from 2012 to 2015 dropped? I remember hearing about these charges when Andrew Tate went on Big Brother and he had to be kicked off the show. That was dropped. They can bring up the old case to arrest him again?"

The streamer also reacted to the UK's lack of a definitive statute of limitations, which differs from laws in some other jurisdictions:

"GG chat. How the f**k is that even possible? What? So you jaywalk in 1999 and they can pack you up today?"

Sneako reacts to Andrew Tate's latest arrest on March 11

Sneako and Andrew Tate have collaborated previously and are frequently associated within online circles as advocates of controversial "red pill" content. Naturally, witnessing Andrew Tate's arrest, Sneako appeared visibly bemused. He said:

"Why do they keep getting jailed during Ramadan time? They start speaking positively about Islam and they lock him up intentionally so that they can't celebrate Ramadan. That's crazy bro. The first day of Ramadan. They did it last year too on New Year's Eve. You can't tell me that's not strategic."

The streamer reiterated this theory via his X account, stating that the arrest of Tate during the first day of Ramadan was part of a larger scheme. He said:

"First day of Ramadan two years in a row. All part of their plan. Free the Tate brothers."

Sneako shares his thoughts following the arrest

As for the fate of the Tate brothers, a court of appeal in Bucharest is scheduled to decide later today whether they will enforce the mandate issued by UK authorities. There's also a likelihood that they may be extradited back to the UK.