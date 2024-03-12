"DIICOT can't wait to take all their new cars" - Fans react as Andrew Tate's alleged arrest video goes viral on X

Controversial internet personalities Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested late on Monday (March 11). Reports indicate that Great Britain issued an arrest warrant for their suspected involvement in sexual assault. Romanian authorities have since taken them into custody. Footage of the Tate brothers' arrest has also been released and swiftly gone viral on X.

The video, lasting one and a half minutes, depicts Romanian police entering the Tate residence in Bucharest and escorting them into a waiting car. The footage has elicited numerous reactions from netizens.

Andrew Tate fans bemused after controversial star's second arrest

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were initially arrested by Romanian authorities back in December 2022 and were formally indicted in June 2023. Although they were released, with restrictions preventing them from leaving Romania, they have now been taken in once more following an arrest warrant issued by the British government.

The Tate brothers reviewed the recently concluded Oscars ceremony on their Rumble livestream last night. It seems that the arrest occurred sometime after they concluded their stream. Footage of their arrest has also been released:

Despite his controversial nature, Andrew Tate boasts a substantial following.

What are the allegations against Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate?

As mentioned, the Tate brothers were initially accused of involvement in sexual assault and trafficking back in December 2022. Their latest arrest is due to allegedly having committed sexual aggression.

According to reports, these allegations date as far back as between 2012 and 2015. Further investigation will be conducted.

As for their current status, they will be brought before a court of appeal later today in Romania, where a judge will decide whether they will undergo extradition. There is a possibility that the Tate brothers could be deported back to the UK.