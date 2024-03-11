“They were all white though” - Andrew Tate’s brother reacts to UK PM Rishi Sunak’s photo-op with 'Diversity Built Britain' coin

Andrew Tate's brother Tristian has taken aim at Rishi Sunak.

Sunak's time as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has been very controversial, to say the least. The leader of the Conservative Party came into power in October 2022. Sunak stepped into the role after Liz Truss infamously stepped down after just 45 days in office.

That being said, while Sunak's time in power wasn't as controversial as Truss', it hasn't been great. Now, he's caught the flack of arguably one of the U.K.'s biggest celebrities, the Tate Brothers.

Yes, the two kickboxing brothers now live out in Romania, where they've encountered quite a bit of legal trouble. Still, the Tates keep a close eye on their home country, as well as Sunak specifically.

The two brothers have repeatedly ripped Sunak's time as Prime Minister. Earlier today, Tristian again took aim at the politician and, specifically, a new coin. Sunak recently appeared in a photo-op with a ceremonial coin titled 'Diversty Built Britain'.

That seemed to get on the nerves of the kickboxer. A multiracial man himself, Tate wrote on X that the coin needed the small print and that all white men had built Britain instead. He wrote:

"As a mixed race man I’d like to comment on this. The coin is correct. Scots, Irish, Welsh and Englishmen built Britain. Pretty diverse right? They were all white though. This coin needs a small print."

What has Rishi Sunak said about Andrew Tate? Feud explained

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian Tate have had a feud with Rishi Sunak for a while now.

As most readers are likely aware, the Tate brothers exploded in popularity in 2022. Andrew, through a variety of social platforms, gained a lot of popularity through his controversial comments and takes.

Many online were unsure of how to respond to the rise in popularity. That's where Rishi Sunak and the U.K. Parliament come into play. While Tate's famous worldwide, he's particularly popular over in the United Kingdom.

That directly led to the Online Safety Act 2023, which was pushed by Sunak. The bill was drafted partially last year thanks to the rise of Tate amongst youth and hoped to curb harmful rhetoric online from the influencer. In Parliament last year, the Prime Minister stated:

"I'm more proud that this government launched the world-leading, world-first Online Safety Bill which specifically improves protections for children, and puts strict obligations and penalties on tech penalties for not enforcing them."

While the brothers likely weren't fans of Sunak before this, they absolutely haven't gotten along since.