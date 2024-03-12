Andrew Tate reacts to John Cena's seemingly naked appearance at Oscars 2024

Andrew Tate recently shared his reaction to John Cena seemingly walking out naked during the 2024 Academy Awards last weekend. The controversial influencer wasn't pleased with the professional wrestler-turned-actor and took a dig at him for his apparent state of undress at the ceremony.

For context, Cena was among the attendees at the Oscars and was meant to present the award for 'Best Costume Design' this year. Adding a twist to the proceedings, the WWE veteran chose to do it almost entirely in his birthday suit as a hilarious reference to the 1974 Academy Awards, when a nude streaker ran across the stage. His joke was initially set up by the host, Jimmy Kimmel.

Reacting to Cena's act at the Oscars, Tate recently took to X and reposted one of his older posts with a message. After sharing a prediction that the world will be reintroduced to "slavery" by 2030 unless men get some "b**ls," Tate wrote:

"We know which side John Cena chose."

It's worth noting that Cena was not entirely nude. The actor was cleverly covered in all the essential places using Hollywood modesty garments and had his prop envelope velcroed to his front. As a result, the 2024 Oscars could safely be televised and streamed online without any FCC violations.

Andrew Tate accuses John Cena of performing a "humiliation ritual" at Oscars 2024

Andrew Tate recently accused John Cena of performing a "humiliation ritual" at the 2024 Oscars. The 'Manosphere' influencer believes the professional wrestler-turned-actor walked out almost nude on stage at the Academy Awards last weekend to appease his "gay paymasters" as part of a secret custom.

'Cobra' recently uploaded a podcast episode with Tristan Tate on Rumble, and the pair discussed Cena's controversial joke at the Oscars. Claiming that the WWE veteran was partaking in a ritual, he said:

"I want to make something clear. I was saying this morning on Twitter how John Cena, yesterday at the Oscars, was doing his humiliation ritual to satisfy his gay paymasters... I don't care what movie I'm in, you could not convince me to do that."

He continued:

"You cannot convince me to do anything fruity or weird. It doesn't matter what movie I'm in, I can promote it in other ways... I won't do it because my principles are too strong."

