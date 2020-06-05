What is AFK Warning in Free Fire Rampage

Explaining the AFK Warning received by players in Free Fire.

Free Fire AFK Warning is given to those players who are leaving the Clash Squad-Ranked Mode after entering the match.

AFK Warning in Free Fire

Free Fire OB22 update has been released officially. The update brought a whole lot of changes into the game along with some improvements. The new update includes a new character Wolfrahh, pet Falco, a brand new training ground, M82B gun, and much more.

In this new update, a lot of players have received an AFK Warning in the game, which is leaving them confused. But you don't need to worry as Sportskeeda has prepared a guide, explaining everything about the AFK Warning and what to do if you get one.

AFK Warning in Free Fire

AFK Activities in Free Fire

A lot of players in Free Fire Rampage have received the AFK Warning with the message 'We have detected your AFK activities in Clash Squad-Ranked. If such behaviour continues, you may be banned from the CS-Ranked.'

The players who are leaving the Clash Squad-Ranked Mode after entering a match are getting the above-mentioned warning in the game. It means that the players who will leave the game too often after starting it will be banned from the Clash Squad-Ranked mode.

This new feature is added in the latest patch update, where the developers have considered the feedback given by the users to improve the Ranked Mode. Here is the official announcement made by Garena regarding it:

“Despite being in the pre season, players were sending us tons of feedback on how we can improve in Season 1. We’re adding in tons of features this season to ensure the best possible experience available. This means we’re tackling the AFKers, limiting the grenade spams, and, most importantly, adding seasonal rank rewards. Get ready to start climbing right after the patch!”

Additionally, if a player leaves a match, a bot will take control over him. If a player gets an AFK Warning, then he/she should stop leaving the games without completing them.

Free Fire uploaded a video on the official YouTube channel regarding all the latest updates in the game:

