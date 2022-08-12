What to expect from SEGA in Gamescom 2022, possible game reveals, and more

This year's Gamescom is nearly upon us, with the highly anticipated trade fair being an offline event for the first time since 2019. The event was being held digitally for the last few years due to COVID-19 restrictions. With more than 500 companies attending the showcase, Gamescom 2022 is clearly shaping up to be one of this year's biggest events in gaming.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley



2 hour live show

Thousands of fans in the audience!

30+ games on stage



If you are in Germany, limited in-person tickets are now available for fans.



Gamescom 2022 will be held in Cologne, Germany, and will run from August 23, 2022 to August 28, 2022. Although it will be held live and in-person at Koelnmesse, the event will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch for fans all over the world.

Much like last year, the event will be filled to the brim with video game demos, developer interviews, news on upcoming and ongoing titles, and a few surprise reveals from some of the biggest AAA studios as well as new and emerging indie developers.

One of the big name publishers attending the event is SEGA, who have some rather exciting games due for release later this year and beyond. While upcoming titles like Soul Hackers 2, Company of Heroes 3, and Sonic Frontiers have the highest chance of being showcased during the event, the publisher might also have a few surprises for fans.

Sonic Frontiers and many other upcoming titles from SEGA will be showcased during Gamescom 2022

Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom's opening night, recently tweeted about SEGA's upcoming title "Sonic Frontiers" getting a world premiere during this year's event.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley



Tune in live on Tuesday, August 23 for a world premiere new look and news about SONIC FRONTIERS during OPENING NIGHT LIVE!



Sonic Frontiers is one of the most highly anticipated titles from SEGA that still does not have a confirmed release date. Clearly, Gamescom is the perfect venue for the publisher to finally give fans a release date for the upcoming open-world Sonic game, possibly alongside a detailed gameplay trailer.

The upcoming real-time strategy title, Company of Heroes 3, is also likely to be showcased during the event. Built on the newest iteration of the Essence Engine, which also powers Age of Empires IV, the game is developer Relic Entertainment's most ambitious game yet.

Company of Heroes 3 is scheduled to release on November 17, 2022 for Microsoft Windows PCs.

Soul Hackers 2 is also likely to show up during SEGA's showcase as the game is due for release on August 26, 2022. The game is a spin-off of Atlus' beloved JRPG franchise Megami Tensei and a follow-up to the highly underrated SEGA Saturn JRPG.

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West In a war between Devil Summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!



Soul Hackers 2 releases August 26, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam! In a war between Devil Summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!Soul Hackers 2 releases August 26, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam! https://t.co/21574tpTTu

Much like Atlus' previous titles and the highly popular Persona franchise, Soul Hackers 2 is a turn-based RPG where players are free to explore handcrafted dungeons and battle creatures from various mythologies around the world.

The next installment of SEGA's Yakuza series is also reportedly in the works, which was revealed by leaked development footage of the game. However, no actual confirmation has been provided by the publisher for it yet. A potential announcement of Yakuza 8, or whatever the game ends up being named, during Gamescom will definitely be a great surprise for fans of the series.

Microsoft's acquisition of SEGA might be highlighted during Gamescom 2022

During this year's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, SEGA and Atlus surprised players with the announcement of Persona 5 Royal coming to Xbox and Game Pass.

Xbox @Xbox



Play Persona 5 Royal on October 21, with Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable in 2023 on Console, Cloud, and PC: #XboxBethesda #P25th Unleash your inner Persona with three iconic titles coming to @XboxGamePass Play Persona 5 Royal on October 21, with Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable in 2023 on Console, Cloud, and PC: xbx.lv/3NGsqvA Unleash your inner Persona with three iconic titles coming to @XboxGamePass!Play Persona 5 Royal on October 21, with Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable in 2023 on Console, Cloud, and PC: xbx.lv/3NGsqvA #XboxBethesda #P25th https://t.co/EI4Zp3PN2v

Microsoft is reportedly in talks to acquire SEGA, which might also factor in the publisher's showcase during the event. Microsoft and Xbox are hosting a 6-hour livestream on August 25, 2022, which will primarily showcase upcoming titles from Xbox's first-party studios as well as partner studios.

However, Xbox's official schedule for the event does imply that they will also host a few games from third-party development studios and publishers, which may include SEGA.

