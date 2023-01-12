What to expect from Starfield's upcoming showcase

Starfield is the most anticipated game from beloved Bethesda. Fans can sigh of relief as Bethesda finally announces that a standalone Starfield showcase is planned for the near future. In the meantime, fans can tune in to Xbox and Bethesda’s DeveloperDirect on January 25, a livestream covering major updates on Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Elder Scrolls Online.

While fans raised concerns over the exclusion of Starfield from the showcase, Bethesda assured them in a tweet that they wish to have a separate in-depth showcase at a later unannounced date. There has been very little information on the specifics of this title aside from the long showcase back in June 2022. Since then, fans have been waiting for more information on the title.

Starfield showcase expectations

Bethesda @bethesda To dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Starfield, a standalone show is in the works. To dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Starfield, a standalone show is in the works.

The live stream event on January 25 excludes Starfield as it is natural for Xbox and Bethesda not to steal the focus from their other offerings. Redfall from Arkane Studios especially needs its time to shine. Featuring this sci-fi RPG in the same show has the potential to overshadow other games.

Bethesda @bethesda



Tune in January 25 at 3pm ET!

beth.games/3iwrMXi Join us for the #DeveloperDirect , presented by Xbox and Bethesda, featuring major updates from Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and The Elder Scrolls Online.Tune in January 25 at 3pm ET! Join us for the #DeveloperDirect, presented by Xbox and Bethesda, featuring major updates from Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and The Elder Scrolls Online. Tune in January 25 at 3pm ET! ➡️ beth.games/3iwrMXi https://t.co/oIWZyIMqHO

Starfield still hasn't got a release date, and fans expect to get one, at least whenever the Starfield showcase is held. Todd Howard has a philosophy of showcasing the game as close to the release date as possible to treat fans without them having to wait for long.

In a podcast with Lex Fridman, Howard went on at length to discuss his personal life and Skyrim's success and shed some light on how Starfield is shaping up.

Apart from the release date, fans can expect details about the game's various factions and a deeper look at the companion system. It is an understatement to say that the game is an ambitious undertaking with a space setting. Fans thus wish to see what Bethesda has in store with updated graphics and better character models than their previous games.

The game’s x-factor is the ability to pilot ships and customize them. Fans would like to see a deep dive into the various ship upgrade possibilities. One can swap modules and engines and upgrade them to fly and handle better.

Apart from ship combat, players would love to see the resource-gathering side of it. With the possibility of exploring more than one thousand planets, we can expect Bethesda to shed more light on it.

Bethesda games are ripe for testing various character builds and playing with skill trees. It will be interesting to see how these skills translate to space settings. A detailed showcase of the various skill trees and their impact on the world will go a long way to assure fans that the title is shaping up to join the likes of Skyrim and Fallout.

Starfield @StarfieldGame



This time we're talking all things Quests with Starfield's Lead Quest Designer at We're back with another round of Constellation Questions!This time we're talking all things Quests with Starfield's Lead Quest Designer at @BethesdaStudios , Will Shen. We're back with another round of Constellation Questions!This time we're talking all things Quests with Starfield's Lead Quest Designer at @BethesdaStudios, Will Shen. https://t.co/peGZReQUXS

Fans and sci-fi enthusiasts are waiting with bated breath for the arrival of this sci-fi epic. Bethesda is still assuring players that the game will be released in the first half of 2023. We can only hope this is true, as 2023 is shaping to be a big year for Microsoft and Bethesda.

Poll : 0 votes