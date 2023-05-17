"What the f**k is your problem?!" - Viewer enraged after IShowSpeed spends $100K worth of Robux from their Roblox account

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" recently resumed his usual shenanigans when he gained access to a viewer's Robux account and used 10 million in-game coins. What makes this particularly noteworthy is that these in-game coins can be converted into real-life currency. In fact, the total amount the streamer spent equates to more than $100K.

The user was understandably upset and threatened to expose the streamer's IP address and personal information (doxing). Calling out the streamer's actions, they said:

"What the f**k is your problem?!"

(Timestamp: 02:00)

IShowSpeed expresses guilt after spending 10 million Robux coins from viewer's account

This is not the first time that IShowSpeed has utilized in-game currency or items from others' accounts as part of his content. For instance, during a livestream in April 2023, he was seen accessing a viewer's FIFA 23 account via PS Share Play. In the process, he swiftly sold a couple of their players without their consent.

The content creator replicated the act with another user, this time involving the game Roblox. He managed to gain unauthorized access to the account of one of his viewers, SGRamdom, and proceeded to spend 10 million Robux.

For those unfamiliar, Robux is a premium currency within the Roblox platform. It can be utilized to acquire various items such as new games, private servers, and other enticing perks.

However, IShowSpeed did express guilt and said:

"Yo, bro (x5), no, no, no, I swear to God, wallahi, I swear to God I'm gonna give back. Okay, bro? I swear to God Imma give back."

(Timestamp: 01:35:01)

The user wasn't impressed and rebuked:

"How the f**k you gonna give it back? No, bro, I told my mum. That sh*t was gonna pay for so much sh*t bro. What is your problem dude? And I got your f**king IP. I'm there right now. You're getting swatted pu**y."

The viewer remained angry and continued to issue threats toward the YouTube star. Eventually, the streamer had no choice but to remove them from his Discord server.

Fans react to the clip

The clip was shared on IShowSpeed's YouTube channel (Live Speedy) and garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans react to the viral clip (Image via Live Speedy YouTube)

A number of fans have threatened to swat IShowSpeed on previous occasions. The YouTube star unexpectedly encountered a real-life swatting incident during one of his livestreams last year. To learn more about the story, you can check out this article.

Poll : 0 votes